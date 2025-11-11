Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna’s Delhi trip for Cocktail 2 pushed following blast, air pollution

Actors Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna were all set to head to Delhi for the shoot of Cocktail 2, but their plans have now hit a roadblock. The schedule has now been pushed due to the alarming rise in air pollution levels in the capital and heightened security concerns following the recent blast. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna were scheduled to start shooting in Delhi on November 12.

Cocktail 2 Delhi shoot postponed

The actors were scheduled to begin filming in Delhi on November 12, but the plans have now been put on hold.

“Shahid along with Kriti and Rashmika were supposed to come to shoot in Delhi from November 12. The makers had planned a detailed schedule in Delhi for seven days starting from November 12,” says a source.

Why has it been pushed? “Well, the air pollution crisis is one of the reasons. And then the heightened tension after the Delhi blast has also led to the decision. The team had also planned a schedule in the Old Delhi area… So, there are multiple reasons that have added to the reason behind the decision. That being said, the Delhi schedule is not cancelled but just pushed. The makers are now planning to do the shoot in December, if all goes well,” added the insider.

A blast in a car near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi on Monday evening killed at least 13 people and injured 21 people, according to officials.

According to a source, the team had planned to shoot across various parts of Delhi, including the university area, South Delhi, and Central Delhi. “The dates are not planned at the moment. The makers will circle back and look at the situation at the end of this month to make a decision,” shared the source.

What do we know about Cocktail 2

Back in 2012, Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty won hearts with the romantic comedy Cocktail. Over a decade later, director Homi Adajania is gearing up for a sequel. This time with a fresh cast that includes Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. The actors have shot the film in Europe already. While Shahid and Kriti previously starred together in the 2024 film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, this marks the first time Rashmika will be sharing screen space with both of them.

Cocktail revolves around three characters, Gautam (Saif Ali Khan), a flirtatious man in London; Veronica (Deepika Padukone), a carefree party girl; and Meera (Diana Penty), a simple Indian woman. Their friendships and relationships take complicated turns when love and emotions overlap.