Actor impresses Vijay Deverakonda with Instagram reel, breaks down when offered role in Ranabaali: ‘Zero to hero’
Vijay Deverakonda was so impressed by an actor's Reel that he offered him a role in his next film Ranabaali with Rahul Sankrityan and Rashmika Mandanna.
An actor named Jeevan, who took part in Season 15 of Dhee, recently posted an audition tape on Instagram for Rahul Sankrityan’s upcoming film Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. When told by Vijay that he would be cast for a role, he couldn’t help but break down in tears.
Vijay Deverakonda casts actor after being impressed by Reel
Earlier this week, Jeevan posted a Reel on his Instagram in which he’s dressed in a panche (dhoti) and covered in blood. The caption on the video reads, “Ranabaali movie auditions video. Meku na acting nachite pakka comment box @thedeverakonda @rahulsankrityan @mythriofficial @rashmika_mandanna tag cheyandi guys (If you like my acting, please tag them in the comments).”
Vijay was so impressed by his acting that he now commented, “@ranabaalifilm Please get in touch and lets cast immediately. Immense talent.” “Brilliant! It is a pleasure to see you perform,” commented the official account of Ranabaali. Jeevan replied to Vijay, “@thedeverakonda anna anna Chala thanks anna nuvu respond avadam naku Chala happyga vunnana edi life long gurthu pettukunta anna. tnxs a lot anna. (Brother, I am very happy that you have responded to me and I will remember it all my life).”
Breaks down in happiness
Giving an update, Jeevan posted another video where he’s seen getting emotional about Vijay’s response to the Reel. In the video, he says, “Guys, Vijay Deverakonda anna has responded to my Ranabaali audition video. You are the reason he has responded to me. I have always said I can make it to the silver screen as long as you support me. I must thank everybody who commented on my audition video and supported me.”
He also adds while breaking down, “Thanks a lot Vijay anna. It’s great of you to support people like me. The Ranabaali team has also liked my audition video. Their team messaged me after he commented and took my contact number. I must thank everyone from the Ranabaali team. This proves that social media has the power to turn a zero into a hero and vice versa. I hope this opens doors to more such opportunities.”
Ranabaali is set in the late 19th century (1854–1878) and explores the Great Indian Famine and the fight against colonialism. The film is slated for release on September 11. This will be Rashmika and Vijay’s third film after Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019), and their first after marriage.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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