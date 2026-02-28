The Kerala Story 2 director Kamakhya Narayan Singh says ‘satya kabhi parajit nahi hota’ as film releases in theatres
The Kerala Story 2 was released in theatres on Saturday after the Kerala High Court lifted a stay on its release.
The Kerala Story 2, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, was released in theatres on February 28. The film came under fire for its depiction of religious conversion with many viewers saying the film seems to exaggerate incidents. On Friday, the Kerala High Court lifted the stay on the release of The Kerala Story 2. Now, speaking to news agency ANI, Kamakhya Narayan Singh has weighed on the victory of truth after the Kerala High Court lifted the ban on the film.
What the director said
The director said, “Satya pareshan hota hai par kabhi parajit nahi hota hai. Court ke judgement ke baad yeh baat satya saabit hui hai. Yeh kahaani humare liye sirf ek film nahi hai, yeh ek emotion hai (Truth is troubled, but it is never defeated. After the judgment of the court, this has been proved to be the truth. This story is not just a film for us, it is an emotion).”
He went on to add, “Yeh humari responsibility hai ki desh ke log jaane kis tarah se humari betiyon ko conspiracy se fasaya ja raha hai. Unko victim banaya jar aha hai. (It is our responsibility that all the people of the country know that how our daughters are being trapped by doing conspiracy. They are being made victims). The entire country should know about them.”\
About the controversy
The director also addressed the cancellation of a screening in Kerala and said that they have the freedom of expression. He urged audiences to watch The Kerala Story 2, stating that the film should reach more people to create awareness.
Meanwhile, addressing a press conference after the verdict, Vipul Shah, who has co-written and produced the film under his banner Sunshine Pictures, reiterated that the film is not against Kerala.
"Neither our film, nor I, nor my crew members are against the state of Kerala, it's God's own country. It's a beautiful and wonderful state, but if something wrong is happening over there, then I'm just bringing it to people's notice. Once you watch the film, you will see that we've not said anything negative about Kerala or the people of Kerala,” he said.
