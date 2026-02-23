'I'll quit films': The Kerala Story 2 director Kamakhya Narayan Singh dares critics to prove film shows anything untrue

National Award-winning director Kamakhya Narayan Singh, who helmed the film, has addressed the criticism head-on, responding to concerns about the film's subject matter. Speaking to ANI, the filmmaker said, “I have been a documentary filmmaker. I have always made documentaries and films that address social evils and issues within society, films that raise questions and encourage people to reflect on what is happening around them. That is why I always conduct deep research to understand a problem thoroughly before releasing a film or documentary.”

The Kerala Story 2 traces the story of three girls from Kerala who undergo forced religious conversion and torture. The film's teaser and trailer have received divisive reactions, with many calling it exaggerated. Political leaders and filmmakers have both criticised the film, calling it propaganda.

‘If we have shown anything wrong in the film, I will quit filmmaking’ He further asserted his confidence in the film's authenticity, adding, “I have done my work with complete integrity, trust me. If we have shown anything wrong in the film, I will quit filmmaking.”

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has criticised the film after the trailer was released, calling it a ‘threat to secularism’. The film's makers have maintained that the film is not against the state. Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah had earlier said, “We're not after Kerala. Kerala is God's Country... We want this evil in that state to be eradicated as soon as possible.”

All about The Kerala Story 2 The makers claim the film draws on real court cases. In a statement to HT, Vipul Shah had said, “Our objective has always been awareness, to inform, and to empower young minds to stay alert and make informed choices.”

The Kerala Story 2 explores themes of religious conversion and coercion, set across Kerala, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Starring Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha, the film arrives in cinemas on February 27.