The Kerala Story 2 certified U/A by CBFC, Vipul Amrutlal Shah says it allows film 'to reach young girls and families'
The Kerala Story 2, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, will release in theatres on February 27.
Even as the trailer of The Kerala Story 2 is getting polarising reactions a day after its release, the film has secured a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This means that the film can be watched by everyone above the age of 14. Normally, films with sensitive subject matter like The Kerala Story 2 are certified ‘A’ (for adults only). Hence, the makers of the film have reacted positively to the lenient U/A certification for the film.
The Kerala Story 2 gets U/A certification
The Kerala Story 2 tells the story of girls trapped in forced conversion rackets. The makers say the film is based on true stories from the Indian legal system. Sources tell HT that the film, set to release next week, has been given a U/A certificate by the CBFC. Reacting to it, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah says, “I am truly grateful to the Censor Board for granting a UA certificate to our film. It reflects their faith in the intent and integrity with which we have told this story. This decision is especially important because it allows us to reach young girls and families across the country.”
Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, The Kerala Story 2 has come under fire for its depiction of religious conversion with many viewers saying the film seems to exaggerate incidents. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has slammed the film, calling it ‘poisonous propaganda’. “We must collectively reject attempts to portray Kerala, a land of religious harmony that stands at the forefront of sustainable development and is a model in maintaining law and order, as a center of terrorism. It is the responsibility of each of us to ensure that Kerala's secular foundation is not undermined by false propaganda and to reject it by upholding the values of secularism and brotherhood,” Vijayan said in a statement on Wednesday.
‘Our objective is awareness’
However, Vipul Amrutlal Shah maintains that the film’s aim is to spread awareness. “Our objective has always been awareness, to inform, and to empower young minds to stay alert and make informed choices. I sincerely thank the Board (CBFC) for their fair and thoughtful consideration in enabling this message to reach the next generation,” he adds.
The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is slated to release in cinemas on 27 February.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
