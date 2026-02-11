The Kerala Story 2 makers say film has real cases that 'represent all India', brought to life after months-long research
Vipul Amrutlal Shah details how 6-7 months of research and interviews with actual victims led to the making of The Kerala Story 2.
The sequel to The Kerala Story is set to hit the screens this month. Titled The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond, the film showcases real incidents from the annals of the Indian legal system, weaving them into a narrative. Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah says that painstaking research took the team months.
Vipul Amrutlal Shah on The Kerala Story 2
While the first film focused on Indian women who were radicalised and brainwashed into joining the Islamic State, makers say that The Kerala Story 2 looks at the stories of exploitation that take place within India. For this, the makers used three representative stories, based on over a dozen real court cases from across India. “When we make a film like The Kerala Story: Goes Beyond, we wanted it to become more representative of our all-India situation. And hence, the three stories that we selected, we could not just tell their stories. We have taken many incidents from other girls' lives and made them part of their stories. As a result, it's a story of three girls, but it also has a reflection of a lot of other stories in it,” says Vipul Amrutlal Shah.
The filmmaker adds that it wasn’t just research on paper, but a lot of groundwork too, that led to the making of the film. He explains, “We have done our research for almost six to seven months. We have met various victims. We've travelled to various parts of the country to meet victims, their parents, and people in and around. We've gone through various court orders, police, and FIRs. So a lot of research has been done. A lot of media articles became our source from which we went and chased the victims. So it was extensive research that allowed us to collect the right information. And that is how the film has been made.”
Shah says that the three stories are meant to be a ‘representation of the entire country’ in The Kerala Story 2.
Following the success of The Kerala Story, the sequel promises to push the boundaries further. Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, The Kerala Story 2- Goes Beyond is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A Shah under the banner Sunshine Pictures. The film is slated to release in cinemas on 27 February.
About The Kerala Story
The Kerala Story starred Adah Sharma, Sonia Balani, Yogita Bihani and Siddhi Idnani. It followed a group of women from Kerala who were radicalised and recruited by the Islamic State. Though it claimed to be inspired by true events, the Kerala government rejected this assertion, accusing the film of spreading misinformation. Despite facing bans and controversy over its content, the film went on to be a box office success, grossing over ₹300 crore worldwide against a budget of ₹20 crore. The film also won two National Film Awards —for Best Director (Sudipto Sen) and Best Cinematography (Prasantanu Mohapatra).
Abhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
