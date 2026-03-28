Kriti Sanon appears visibly irritated by never-ending marriage questions, shuts them down with, ‘Are you a chachiji?’
Kriti Sanon addressed the ongoing buzz and constant speculation surrounding her wedding plans during her appearance at a summit held in Delhi on March 27.
Actor Kriti Sanon’s personal life has been making headlines of late, especially amid growing chatter about her rumoured relationship with UK-based entrepreneur Kabir Bahia. The actor recently found herself momentarily caught off guard when quizzed about her wedding plans, and asserted that life has far more to offer than just marriage.
Kriti Sanon gets annoyed
Kriti addressed the ongoing buzz and constant speculation surrounding her wedding plans during her appearance at the Times Now Summit 2026, held in Delhi on March 27.
Setting the record straight, she clarified that marriage can not be the only thing that defines her, adding that she will take that step entirely on her own terms and when she feels ready.
During the interaction, she was asked about her marriage plans. When the anchor teasingly wondered when fans might get to see videos from a similar celebration on her sister Nupur Sanon’s Instagram, the actor seemed momentarily taken aback and slightly irked by the question.
The anchor asked the question in connection with Nupur’s recent wedding. Nupur got married to musician Stebin Ben in Udaipur in January this year.
Looking a bit annoyed, Kriti quipped, “Are you this chachi ji asking when I’m getting married? Come on, there’s so much more to life than just marriage.”
When asked directly if she is planning to get married anytime soon, Kriti went on to dismiss any immediate plans for marriage. “I don’t know. I will marry whenever I feel it’s the right time. I don’t believe I’m in a rush,” she mentioned.
About Kriti Sanon’s personal life
Kriti Sanon is rumoured to be dating UK-based entrepreneur Kabir Bahia. They sparked relationship rumours after pictures from several of their outings together surfaced on social media. While they have been tight-lipped about their relationship, they have often been spotted spending time together. Recently, Kriti even shared an unseen photo from their romantic gateway to wish Kabir Bahia on his birthday and wrote, "Happiest birthday K! (red heart emoji) May your innocent smile always stay alive! (sic)."
Kabir Bahia is a UK-based businessman. His father Kuljinder Bahia is the founder of Southall Travel, a leading UK-based travel agency. He is also close to star Indian cricketer MS Dhoni. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon is currently riding high on success with back-to-back hits including Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew. She will soon be seen in Cocktail 2, which will also feature Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.