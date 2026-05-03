Rashmika Mandanna has sweet advice for younger sister Simran as she turns 13; sends her love. See pics

Rashmika posted pictures of Simran on Instagram to wish her a happy birthday. One picture shows Simran in a white dress with pearl detailing, posing with a blue heart-shaped cake adorned with black ribbons. A rainbow-hued sign with her name on it and twinkling lights in the background. Another picture shows Simran with icing smeared across her face, smiling widely.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna ’s younger sister, Simran, has turned 13. On her birthday, the actor took to Instagram to post pictures of her celebration. She also had sweet sisterly advice for her as she stepped into her teens a month after Rashmika turned 30.

Posting the pictures, Rashmika offered her sweet sisterly advice, writing, “Happiest 13 to you my sweets! 13 is fun so make sure you have fun while you are at it! I love you sweetie!! Biigggggesssstttt swiiisssshhhhy hugs!” with numerous heart emojis. Her fans also took to the comments to wish her sister a happy birthday. “She’s growing up sooo fast (puppy eye and heart emojis) happiest birthday shimmuuu,” wrote one fan.

On being a ‘second mother’ to Simran Rashmika made her acting debut with the 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party, when she was just 20 and was mostly away from home for work as Simran grew up. In 2022, she spoke to Bollywood Bubble about her family and said, “I've grown up in a hostel, so staying away from my parents was never a problem. But constantly staying for so long, and after your sister happened. When she was born, I would feed her, I would change her diaper, I would bathe her, I was her second mumma. To move from that to now not being able to see her grow up was a little painful.”

In 2025, she told Nod Magazine, “I cry for my off days. I have a sister who is 16 years younger to me; she’s about 13 now. And in the last eight years, since I started working, I haven’t seen her grow up. She’s almost my height now, and I couldn’t even see this journey. I haven't gone home in one and a half years. I don’t get to see my friends. Earlier, they would at least include you in the plans. Now they don’t even do that. And that’s the sad reality.”

Rashmika last starred in Kuberaa, Thamma and The Girlfriend in 2025. She now has Cocktail 2, Mysaa, and Ranabaali lined up. The actor married her Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019) co-star Vijay Deverakonda in February. They will reunite for Ranabaali.