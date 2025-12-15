Kriti Sanon reacts to Tere Ishk Mein being called ‘toxic’, hate for her character: ‘These terms have become common'

Actor Kriti Sanon has opened up about her latest film, Tere Ishk Mein, being called 'toxic' and the hatred that her character, Mukti, has received from a section of the moviegoers. Speaking with Zoom, Kriti said the terms such as toxic and red flag "have become very common now." Dhanush and Kriti Sanon star in Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein.

Kriti Sanon shares how she feels about the terms toxic, red flag

Kriti reacted to the terms and said, “'Toxic' and 'red flag' – these terms have become very common now. It is great that it is being discussed. Debate is a great part of it. At the end, a lot of people are feeling like both are right and wrong at some points."

She shared her perspective. The actor added, "Your moral compass is not towards one person, which is great because human beings make mistakes. If your heart is not wrong or you're not an evil person, and you made a mistake, there's always a reason why you did what you did. It is a perspective.”

What Kriti recently told HT about her film

Recently, speaking with Hindustan Times, Kriti talked about the film's themes and how people are talking about it a lot. When asked if she is tracking opinions on social media, she had said, "Yes, I'm obsessed. I'm always reading what people are saying. not just critics. I love debating: that's the point of art. Not everyone sees a painting the same way, and the same goes for cinema. You connect with something because of your experiences, because you've known someone like Shankar or Mukti. TIM is interesting because it shows toxic love, but the girl also calls out the toxicity."

About Tere Ishk Mein

The romantic drama also stars Dhanush in the lead role. Within two weeks, the film earned over ₹100 crore nett in India, as per Sacnilk.com. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the movie released in theatres on November 28.

Tere Ishk Mein follows the turbulent and passionate relationship between Shankar (Dhanush), a fiery student leader and Mukti (Kriti), a research scholar. Tere Ishk Mein is presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions, with music composed by Academy Award winner A R Rahman.