O’Romeo OTT release date out: When and where to watch Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri’s romantic actioner

The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles. The supporting cast includes Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, and Farida Jalal, with Vikrant Massey appearing in a special role. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

O'Romeo is available to watch on Prime Video starting April 10, eight full weeks after its theatrical release this February. Prime Video shared the announcement on social media on Friday morning. The quiet announcement was a surprise as most big Hindi films' streaming releases are announced in prior, and not always after they are already on the platform.

After a middling run at the box office, Vishal Bhardwaj 's action romance, O'Romeo is finally arriving on streaming. On Friday, Prime Video announced the streaming premiere of the Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri - starrer. The romantic action thriller is inspired by the non-fiction book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S Hussain Zaidi.

The film, which was released in theatres on February 13, incorporates elements of noir storytelling and is based on real accounts of the Mumbai underworld. It combines action sequences with character-driven storytelling, exploring themes of power, loyalty, and the consequences of personal choices. The performances of the lead cast form a central part of the film’s narrative structure, with particular focus on the dynamic between Ustara and Afshan.

Critical response to O Romeo Critical response to O’Romeo was mixed. In its review, Hindustan Times rated the film 3 out of 5 stars and noted that despite Shahid Kapoor’s “wild energy and a few stylish flourishes,” the film “struggles to find its emotional core.” The review added that while the film remains “watchable, even fun in parts,” it is “rarely affecting” and lacks the emotional depth seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s stronger works.

Following the release, Vishal Bhardwaj responded to the reception by expressing pride in the film. He stated that O’Romeo made him reflect on “the immense capacity… for love and for violence together,” highlighting the film’s thematic focus on these extremes. He also maintained that he was “not ashamed” of the film and was proud of the “violence-and-love story” he created, despite mixed reviews and the film's box-office performance.