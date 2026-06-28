Neeraj Ghaywan says graphic violence in Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishk Mein is plain ugly: ‘I got triggered’

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan believes violence on screen should be portrayed with responsibility rather than for shock value. Speaking about the impact of graphic depictions in films, the Masaan director argued that filmmakers can make audiences feel the weight of violence without explicitly showing it. In a conversation with Yuvaa, Neeraj also criticised the portrayal of an apparent acid attack sequence in the trailer of Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, calling it "plain ugly". Neeraj Ghaywan slams the depiction of violence in Tere Ishk Mein.

Neeraj Ghaywan criticises the violence in Tere Ishk Mein Neeraj spoke about how violence should be portrayed on screen and said, "People say, ‘Unless you show violence, how will you talk about violence?’ Yeah, that is true. But there are ways to show and make you feel the violence. An example would be a woman who is slapped continuously for some time. If I show this person getting beaten constantly, you’re going to trigger so many women who’ve gone through that. Not just women, people who’ve gone through that."

He added, "You know, recently there was a film, Tere Ishk Mein, and I saw its trailer. There is a scene where he (Dhanush) is carrying that bottle to a wedding, and he is almost about to throw it like acid at the girl (Kriti). It must be so triggering for so many people. I got triggered myself watching it. It is not even smart, I’m sorry. It’s just plain ugly to put that in, just because toxicity is ‘cool’ these days. I feel the portrayal of violence is about who you are triggering, what you’re trying to say, and there are smarter ways to do these things."

About Tere Ishk Mein Directed by Aanand L. Rai from a screenplay by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, the film stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon. It follows Shankar, who develops a relationship with Mukti while she is conducting PhD research. After she ends the relationship and moves on, Shankar joins the Indian Air Force. Years later, their unresolved past resurfaces when they meet again.

The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike but still managed to collect ₹161 crore worldwide at the box office against a reported budget of ₹85 crore.