Pankaj Tripathi birthday: From Masaan to Stree, his best supporting roles that eclipsed even the lead actor

Pankaj Tripathi turned 48-years-old on September 5, amid the success of his recent horror-comedy Stree 2. The actor has done many versatile roles in his acting career spanning more than two decades. A glimpse at some of his best supporting roles where he even eclipsed the lead actor. A revisit at Pankaj Tripathi's best supporting roles on his 48th birthday.

Gangs of Wasseypur - 1 (2012)

Anurag Kashyap's noir action-thriller Gangs of Wasseypur - 1, featured remarkable performances from all the actors including Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Piyush Mishra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and others. However, Pankaj Tripathi made a lasting impression with his portrayal of Sultan despite having limited screen time.

Gangs of Wasseypur - 2 (2012)

In the sequel Gangs of Wasseypur - 2, most of the actors from the prequel reprised their roles, including Pankaj Tripathi. Despite the story primarily focusing on the clash between Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character Faizal Khan and Tigmanshu Dhulia's character Ramadheer Singh, Pankaj's negative portrayal stood out and overshadowed both the protagonist and the antagonist.

Masaan (2015)

Vicky Kaushal showcased his acting potential in Neeraj Ghaywan's Masaan, while Pankaj Tripathi's subtle portrayal of Sadhya was appreciated by audiences. His character's platonic relationship with Richa Chadha's Devi is considered one of the best depictions of unrequited love on screen.

Newton (2017)

Rajkummar Rao captivated audiences with his heartfelt portrayal of the principled protagonist in the movie Newton. Despite Rajkummar's intensity and compelling performances, the film would not have been as captivating without the complex and enigmatic Assistant Commandant Aatma Singh, portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi. Both Rajkummar and Pankaj complement each other with their versatility.

Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)

Bareilly Ki Barfi directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari significantly boosted the careers of Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, and Rajkummar Rao. Pankaj Tripathi once again captivated audiences with his portrayal of a progressive father who respects his daughter's choices and lifestyle. This musical romantic-comedy is widely regarded as one of Pankaj's best performances to date.

Sacred Games Season 2 (2019)

Pankaj Tripathi's portrayal of Guruji stood out even against Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Sacred Games Season 2. The show, created by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, is considered one of the darkest Indian crime series. In addition to praising Pankaj's performances, his character became a sensation among Gen Z, with memes and jokes about Guruji and Gaitonde, played by Nawazuddin, circulating widely.

Stree (2018)

While Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, and others were praised for their performances, Pankaj Tripathi's character Rudra, a librarian and researcher on Chanderi Puran, ghost, and sorcery, became one of the most intriguing aspects of the horror-comedy. Amar Kaushik's Stree, despite its supernatural theme is considered one of the unique performances by Pankaj.

Ludo (2020)

Pankaj Tripathi's portrayal of gangster Satyendra Tripathi in Anurag Basu's Ludo outshone Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Rajkummar Rao. Despite his previous work in dark films based on crime and the underworld, Pankaj brought a comedic and humorous element to his character. This dark comedy added another milestone performance to his filmography.