Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor or Rajkummar Rao, who took the fatter paycheck? Stars' salaries revealed

Rajkummar Rao earned more than Shraddha Kapoor?

According to the report, Shraddha charged ₹5 crore for Stree 2, which was the second highest paycheck after Rajkummar Rao. The actor earned ₹6 crore for his role as Vicky in Stree 2.

Moreover, as per a report by Free Press Journal, actor Pankaj Tripathi reportedly took home ₹3 crore for Stree 2. Aparshakti Khurana was reportedly paid around ₹70 lakh, while Abhishek Banerjee charged close to ₹55 lakh for Stree 2. Some reports also claim that for just doing a cameo as Bhediya in Amar Kaushik's Stree 2, actor Varun Dhawan charged ₹2 crore.

About Stree 2

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film, which hit the theatres on Thursday, has been performing very well in India and across the world. It has earned an estimated ₹135 crore nett in India in three days, as per a report by Sacnilk.com.

The horror-comedy tells the story of how a villain named Sarkata now terrorises the people of Chanderi, and they look to Stree for help. It has special cameos by Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan.

During a recent press conference, Shraddha, who reprises her role in the sequel, shared her thoughts on the film and said, "I want to do films that make me feel like I haven't done this before. Films like Stree are special because they are memorable. I aim to be part of projects that resonate and leave a lasting impression."