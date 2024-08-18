Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor or Rajkummar Rao, who took the fatter paycheck? Stars' salaries revealed
Shraddha Kapoor charged crores for Stree 2, while Rajkummar Rao earned even more than her for their new horror comedy, as per a new report.
How much did Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and other actors charge for Stree 2 that has set the box office on fire? The movie entered the ₹100 crore club in just two days. Now, as per a recent ABP News report, Shraddha earned less than Rajkummar for the horror comedy. Also read | 5 biggest box office openings in Bollywood and where does Stree 2 rank among them?
Rajkummar Rao earned more than Shraddha Kapoor?
According to the report, Shraddha charged ₹5 crore for Stree 2, which was the second highest paycheck after Rajkummar Rao. The actor earned ₹6 crore for his role as Vicky in Stree 2.
Moreover, as per a report by Free Press Journal, actor Pankaj Tripathi reportedly took home ₹3 crore for Stree 2. Aparshakti Khurana was reportedly paid around ₹70 lakh, while Abhishek Banerjee charged close to ₹55 lakh for Stree 2. Some reports also claim that for just doing a cameo as Bhediya in Amar Kaushik's Stree 2, actor Varun Dhawan charged ₹2 crore.
About Stree 2
Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film, which hit the theatres on Thursday, has been performing very well in India and across the world. It has earned an estimated ₹135 crore nett in India in three days, as per a report by Sacnilk.com.
The horror-comedy tells the story of how a villain named Sarkata now terrorises the people of Chanderi, and they look to Stree for help. It has special cameos by Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan.
During a recent press conference, Shraddha, who reprises her role in the sequel, shared her thoughts on the film and said, "I want to do films that make me feel like I haven't done this before. Films like Stree are special because they are memorable. I aim to be part of projects that resonate and leave a lasting impression."
