Stree 2 box office collection day 3: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao film crosses 130 crore in India

Stree 2 box office collection day 3: Amar Kaushik’s latest addition to the Maddock Supernatural Universe, Stree 2, released in theatres on Independence Day. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in the lead roles, the film is doing good business in India. According to Sacnilk.com, the film is estimated to have made ₹131.13 crore in its three-day run. (Also Read: Stree 2 box office collection day 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao horror-comedy grosses ₹118 so far in India) Stree 2 box office collection day 3: Shraddha Kapoor with Sarkata in a still from the film.

Stree 2 box office collection day 3

According to the website, the film earned ₹8.5 crore from premiers alone, a day ahead of its release. It made a collection of ₹51.8 crore on its opening day, making ₹31.4 crore on its first Friday, showing a dip of 39.38%. Come Saturday, collections picked up again with the film making an estimated amount of ₹39.43 crore, taking the total collection to ₹131.13 crore net in India. The film had a 55.72% occupancy rate on Saturday, with the evening shows bringing in the most audience. Given that the film received good reviews, it’s expected to perform well on Sunday also.

About Stree 2

Stree 2 is the sequel to his 2018 hit film Stree. The horror-comedy sees Rajkummar and Shraddha reprise their roles for the sequel. It explores the story of the people of Chanderi being terrorised by a beheaded entity called Sarkata who is abducting women. The people have no choice but to look to Stree for help now. Stree 2 also features numerous cameos by stars which have been kept under wraps. Varun Dhawan reprises his role as Bhediya, featuring in a song with Shraddha. The film has music composed by Sachin–Jigar, score composed by Justin Varghese.

The film faced off John Abraham, Sharvari-starrer Vedaa and Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal-starrer Khel Khel Mein at the box office.