IISER IAT Result 2026 declared at iiseradmission.in, direct link here

The IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) Result 2026 has been declared by the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER). The result has been made available on the official admission portal, iiseradmission.in, where candidates can check and download their scorecards by using their login credentials. Along with the result, the final answer key has also been released. Arrow Payments CEO Roshan Patel posted a screenshot of the intern’s email online. (Pexels/Representational Image)

Candidates who have qualified in the entrance examination will now be required to participate in the counselling process for admission to various undergraduate programmes offered by the IISERs.

According to the official schedule, the counselling registration process will be conducted from July 2, 2026 (5 PM IST) to July 9, 2026 (5 PM IST). During this period, eligible candidates will be required to complete the online counselling registration and submit their preferences for institutes and courses. The admission process will be carried out based on the candidate's merit, preferences filled during counselling, category, seat availability, and the admission rules prescribed by the participating institutes.

Candidates have been advised to carefully check all admission dates and complete every step of the counselling process within the prescribed deadline. It has also been advised that all required documents should be kept ready before the registration process is started to avoid last-minute difficulties. No applications are expected to be accepted after the registration deadline.

Direct link to check IISER IAT Result 2026

How to Check the IISER IAT Result 2026 Visit the official IISER admission website.

The IAT Result 2026 link must be opened.

Login credentials must be entered.

The result must be viewed on the screen.

The scorecard should be downloaded and printed for future use.

Counselling Schedule : Counselling registration will be conducted from July 2, 2026 (5 PM IST).

Registration will be closed on July 9, 2026 (5 PM IST).

Institute and course preferences must be submitted during registration.

Further admission rounds will be conducted according to the official schedule.

Programmes Offered : 5-year BS-MS programmes at all IISERs.

5-year BS-MS in Computational and Data Sciences at IISER.

4-year BS in Economic Sciences at IISER Bhopal.

4-year BS in Economic and Statistical Sciences at IISER Tirupati.

4-year B.Tech programmes in Chemical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, and Data Science and Engineering at IISER Bhopal.

New majors in Geology and Environmental Sciences at IISER Mohali.