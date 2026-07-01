The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has started the registration process for WBJEE Counselling 2026 Round 1. Candidates who have appeared for the WBJEE examination and have qualified it can apply for the counselling round through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE Counselling 2026: Registration begins at wbjee.nic.in, direct link to apply here (Pexels/Representational Image)

The choice-filling process is also open, as is the registration process. As per the official schedule, the registration and choice-filling process will remain open from June 30 to July 5, 2026.

Simultaneously, selected options can also be edited and frozen prior to the final submission. It is recommended that candidates fill in their options very carefully, as the seat allotment process will be based on the selected options, merit, and availability of seats. The first-round seat allotment results will be declared on July 7, 2026.

Candidates who get allotted seats will have to pay the acceptance fee along with the document verification and admission at the allotted institute from July 7, 2026 to July 11, 2026.

Direct link to apply for WBJEE Counselling 2026

WBJEE Counselling 2026: How to apply for Round 1 The official WBJEE counselling website should be visited.

The counselling registration link should be opened.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

The registration fee should be paid through the available online payment mode.

The preferred colleges and courses should be selected during the choice filling process.

The selected choices should be reviewed carefully and should be locked before the last date.

The submitted details should be saved, and the confirmation page should be downloaded for future reference.

The seat allotment result should be checked on the scheduled date, and further admission steps should be completed as instructed.

With this counselling procedure, admissions shall be provided to undergraduate Engineering, Technology, and Architecture programmes in the government, government-aided, and private colleges in West Bengal.

The entire counselling procedure will take place in three rounds. Registration for the second round and new choice filling will take place from July 13 to July 17, whereas the second seat allotment results will be announced on July 21, 2026. The third round registration will take place from July 24 to July 26, and the final seat allotment results will be released on July 28, 2026.

Check counselling schedule