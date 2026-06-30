The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recruitment notification under Advertisement No. 07/2026 has been released for the recruitment of candidates to multiple Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ posts in various ministries and departments of the Government of India. UPSC Recruitment 2026: Apply for 437 Faculty and other posts at upsc.gov.in (HT)

Applications have been invited from eligible candidates through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal. Several vacancies have been announced for posts including Joint Director, Medical Officer/Research Officer (Siddha), Aeronautical Officer, Legal Officer, Company Prosecutor, Deputy Superintending Archaeologist, Senior Photographic Officer, Civilian Assistant Security Officer, Store Officer (Civilian), Specialist Grade III and several other positions.

1. Joint Director – 6 vacancies

2. Medical Officer/Research Officer (Siddha)– 1 vacancy

3. Aeronautical Officer – 11 vacancies

4. Legal Officer – 12 vacancies

5. Company Prosecutor – 18 vacancies

6. Deputy Superintending Archaeologist – 2 vacancies

7. Senior Photographic Officer – 4 vacancies

8. Photographic Officer – 2 vacancies

9. Civilian Assistant Security Officer – 7 vacancies

10. Store Officer (Civilian) – 4 vacancies

11. Specialist Grade III (Orthopaedics) – 4 vacancies

12. Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Cardiology) – 9 vacancies

13. Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Cardio Vascular & Thoracic Surgery) – 4 vacancies

14. Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Neurology) – 21 vacancies

15. Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Orthopaedics) (including Sports Injury Centre, VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital) – 10 vacancies (8 + 2)

16. Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Paediatric Nephrology) – 1 vacancy

17. Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Paediatric Oncology)– 1 vacancy

18. Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Physical Medicine &

Rehabilitation) – 6 vacancies

19. Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Social & Preventive Medicine / Community Medicine) – 11 vacancies

20. Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Urology) – 6 vacancies

21. Assistant Director (All Posts Combined)– 14 vacancies (Assistant Director of Census Operations (Technical) + Assistant Director (Disaster Management) + Assistant Director General of Shipping)

22. Library and Information Officer – 1 vacancy

23. Sub-Regional Employment Officer – 11 vacancies

24. Assistant Administrative Officer – 1 vacancy

25. Assistant Chemist – 4 vacancies

26. Ship Surveyor-cum-Deputy Director General (Technical) – 1 vacancy

27. Engineer & Ship Surveyor-cum-Deputy Director General (Technical) – 9 vacancies

28. Rajbhasha Adhikari – 7 vacancies

29. Medical Officer (Ayurveda) – 2 vacancies

30. Consultant Biochemistry – 1 vacancy

31. Consultant Dentistry / Consultant Dental Surgeon / Consultant Public Health Dentistry – 2 vacancies

32. Consultant Emergency Medicine – 1 vacancy

33. Consultant Forensic Specialist – 1 vacancy

34. Consultant ENT – 2 vacancies

35. Consultant Pediatrician – 3 vacancies

36. Consultant Physician – 6 vacancies

37. Consultant Psychiatrist – 2 vacancies

38. Consultant Radiologist – 3 vacancies

39. Consultant Surgeon – 5 vacancies

40. Consultant TB – 1 vacancy

41. Assistant Engineer (All Posts Combined) – 11 vacancies (Assistant Engineer (Civil))

42. Scientific Officer (Document & Finger Printing) – 1 vacancy

43. Scientific Officer (DNA, Biology & Serology)– 1 vacancy

44. Scientific Officer (Narcotics, Chemistry & Toxicology) – 1 vacancy

45. Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Forensic Medicine) – 3 vacancies

46. Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery) – 5 vacancies

47. Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Paediatrics) – 14 vacancies

48. Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Paediatric Surgery)– 9 vacancies

49. Drug Inspector – 186 vacancies

50. Lecturer/Assistant Professor in Special Education (MR/ID) – 1 vacancy

51. Superintendent Jails – 1 vacancy

Category-wise reservations have also been provided for candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, EWS and PwBD categories, as per the rules prescribed by the Government of India. Different educational qualifications, professional experience and age limits have been prescribed for each post, and candidates have been advised to ensure that all eligibility conditions are fulfilled before the submission of the online application.

Age relaxation has also been provided for reserved category candidates in accordance with government norms. Pay levels have been fixed under the 7th Central Pay Commission, and appointments will be made in different ministries, departments and organisations across the country. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the applications received, and recruitment tests and/or interviews may also be conducted wherever considered necessary by the Commission.

Final selection will be made by UPSC after the prescribed selection process has been completed successfully. The prescribed application fee will be required to be paid by eligible candidates, while fee exemption has been provided for specified categories as mentioned in the notification. Applications have been required to be submitted only through the official UPSC Online (ORA) portal, and no offline applications will be accepted.

Candidates have also been advised that all supporting documents should be uploaded in the prescribed format and that complete and accurate information should be provided while filling out the application form. Any incorrect or incomplete application may be rejected during the scrutiny process.

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Eligibility criteria The detailed advertisement has been made available on the official UPSC website, where complete information regarding vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limits, pay scale, reservation policy, important dates, application fee, selection process and post-wise qualifications has been provided.

Candidates have been advised to read the notification carefully before applying so that mistakes during the application process can be avoided. It has also been stated that updates related to recruitment, shortlisting, recruitment tests and interviews will be communicated through the official UPSC website only. Therefore, candidates have been advised to visit the website regularly for the latest announcements. The recruitment process has been initiated to fill vacancies in various government departments, and eligible candidates have been encouraged to complete the online application process well before the last date to avoid any technical issues. All information regarding the recruitment process has been made available through the official notification issued by UPSC.

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How to Fill the Application Form The official UPSC Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal should be visited.

The required registration should be completed, if not already done.

The desired post should be selected from Advertisement No. 07/2026.

Personal, educational and other required details should be entered carefully.

Scanned copies of the prescribed documents should be uploaded in the required format.

The application fee should be paid, if applicable.

All entered details should be verified before final submission.

The application form should be submitted online, and a printout of the confirmation page should be kept for future reference.

Detailed Notification Here