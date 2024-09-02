TS LAWCET 2024 first phase seat allotment result releasing today at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in, here’s how to check

Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will release TS LAWCET 2024 first phase seat allotment result on September 2, 2024. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in. TS LAWCET 2024 first phase seat allotment result today, here's how to check (HT file)

The seat allotment result was scheduled to be released on September 1, but it was postponed to September 2, 2024.

As per the official notice, the reporting at concerned colleges for verification of original certificates will be done from September 2 to September 6, 2024.

TS LAWCET 2024 first phase seat allotment result: How to check

All the candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Click on TS LAWCET 2024 first phase seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selected candidates list is prepared college-wise and will be available on the website. The candidates will also receive an SMS on their registered mobile number.

The final seat allotment will be used for admission, which is subject to satisfactory verification of all original certificates at the allotted college and producing fee receipt. Candidates have to report to the allotted college and produce all original certificates.

The allotment order will be issued by the principal/verification officer at the allotted college only after successful verification of all original certificates. Candidates have to submit two sets of attested copies of all certificates at the respective colleges, one set is meant for submission to the office of the Convener. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS LAWCET.