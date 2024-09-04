MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 registration begins tomorrow at mcc.nic.in, here’s how to apply

The Medical Counselling Committee will begin the registration process for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 2 on September 5, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Round 2 counselling process can find the direct link on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 registration begins tomorrow, how to apply (Representational image)

As per the schedule, the last date to apply for the counselling round is till September 10, 2024. The choice filling and locking facility will begin on September 6 and will end on September 10, 2024.

IIT Madras hosts SWAYAM Plus National workshop, 6 new skill-based courses added

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: How to apply

To apply for the counselling process, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 2 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Also Read: 764 single girl children, 132 orphans admitted to DU UG courses

The processing of seat allotment will be done from September 11 to September 12, 2024. The seat allotment result will be displayed on September 13, 2024. Candidates can report or join the allotted institute from September 14 to September 20, 2024. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC will be done from September 21 to September 22, 2024.

Candidates who seek to apply for Medical/Dental/B.Sc. Nursing seats will have to pay two kinds of fee:

The deemed University fee is ₹5000/- and refundable security amount is ₹2,00,000/-.

Whereas those who want to apply for (15% All India Quota)/ Central Universities (DU, AMU, BHU and Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi)/AFMC& ESI/ All AIIMS/ JIPMER/B.Sc. Nursing, the fees are: ₹100/- non-refundable registration fee for UR/EWS candidates & Rs. 500/- For SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD candidates.

Check This: Study Abroad: 10 best student cities in the world

Refundable security amount: Rs.10,000/- for UR/EWS candidates &Rs. 5,000/- for SC/ST/OBC/PwD e.g. any UR candidate opting for Central Universities/ AFMC/ ESI will pay Rs. 1000/-+ Rs. 10,000= Rs. 11,000 at the time of registration. Any SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidate will pay Rs. 500 + Rs.5,000 = Rs. 5,500 at the time of registration.