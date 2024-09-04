IIT Madras hosts SWAYAM Plus National workshop, 6 new skill-based courses added

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) hosted a SWAYAM Plus National Workshop – ‘SkillScape 2024’ that focused on ‘Navigating the Future of Higher Education and Skilling’. SWAYAM Plus is a joint initiative by the Ministry of Education, Government of India and IIT Madras, launched in line with NEP 2020 with a focus on promoting and encouraging employability-focused, skilling courses.

The workshop explored the transformative potential of technology and partnerships in addressing skill gap while also providing platforms for key stakeholders to showcase their initiatives and solutions.

IIT Madras launched six new, skill-based courses, on SWAYAM Plus, in partnership with IITM Pravartak Technologies. The new courses launched include ‘Advanced Electronic Manufacturing’ an NCrF 4.5 level course, ‘CNC Machining’- fundamentals with practical exposure, ‘Comprehensive Electronics and Embedded Systems’ NCrF 4.5 level course, ‘Digital Manufacturing Practice’ NCrF 4.5 level and ‘Smart Manufacturing’ – Fundamentals.

“The whole regime of regulations and restrictions have been done away with the NEP. It is not just a document to state what the Government of India is going to do but a vision document on what the country wants to achieve. So, it is not just the Government but every institution involved in academics and research are part of this journey. A student can think of completing his degree before the 3 or 4 years if he can get the required credits. We all know that the pillars of NEP. We understand that the focus is not only the institute but the learner who is the focus of the policy. The campus itself can go to all other places and deliver courses online and many other platforms. This possibility has come because we started thinking from the ‘learning’ and ‘learners’ point of view," said Sunil Kumar Barnwal, Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

Themes of Skillscape 2024:

1. Need for skilling in institutes of higher learning

2. Role of technology in skilling

3. Industry-academia partnerships for skilling in HEIs

4. Reaching tier II & III cities/towns

“The NEP has outlined some interesting concepts that will facilitate young students to get to their aspirations at the earliest possible time. The Education Ministry, Government of India, worked with other organizations associated with it, such as UGC, AICTE and IIT Council, to come out with regulations that will help institutions implement the NEP," said Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras.

“These courses are provided by the industry and hence, will empower everyone in the system to go to the next level. It is now being offered in Hybrid Mode with both online and offline modes of teaching," said Prof R Sarathi, Dean (Planning), IIT Madras.

