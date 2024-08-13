Consecutive NIRF top rank shows our dedication to producing world-class talent: IIT Madras director

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras bagging the top rank for the sixth time in a row is a validation of the institute's dedication to producing world-class talent and driving impactful research, its director V Kamakoti said on Monday. IIT Madras bagging the top rank for the sixth time in a row is a validation of the institute's dedication to producing world-class talent and driving impactful research, its director V Kamakoti.(HT Photo)

In the National Institute Ranking Framework, 2024, the institute also retained its tag of the best engineering college for the ninth consecutive year.

"This consecutive NIRF top ranking is more than just an accolade, it is a validation of our dedication to producing world-class talent and driving impactful research that addresses national and global challenges. We are humbled by this recognition and remain committed to serving the nation through education and innovation," the IIT Madras director said.

Among management colleges, IIM Ahmedabad has retained its top spot for the fifth year in a row.

"At IIMA, we are committed to upholding the highest standards in management education and research. This accolade underscores the exceptional education and pioneering research conducted by our faculty, which has a profound influence on business and public policy.

"While we take pride in this achievement, it fuels our determination to consistently pursue excellence in all our endeavours and contribute significantly to India’s growth narrative," said Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIMA.

IIT Delhi has been adjudged as the second-best institute in the country in the engineering category. It is also in top ten for management courses.

"We are happy that IIT Delhi continues to be one of the top institutions in the country for Engineering, Management and Research. This is a recognition of the high-quality education and research of industrial and societal relevance undertaken by the institute," said Vivek Buwa, Dean, Planning and Head, Ranking Cell.

IIT Mandi has been ranked eight for "innovation" work in institutes.

"We are thrilled to see IIT Mandi achieve the eight position in the Innovation category of NIRF 2024. This recognition reflects our dedication to fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among our students and faculty. We are committed to pushing boundaries and contributing meaningfully to the nation’s technological advancements and innovation ecosystem," said Kumar Sambhav Pandey, Registrar, IIT Mandi.

IIT Guwahati has figured in the top ten in three categories -- overall, engineering colleges and research.

Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, said,"Retaining our position in the NIRF rankings is a significant achievement that highlights the unwavering dedication and relentless efforts of our entire IIT Guwahati community, including faculty, students, and staff. This consistency in our performance underscores our commitment to excellence in education, cutting-edge research, and impactful innovation".

