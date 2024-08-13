NIRF RANKING: Ups and downs, a mixed bag for Lucknow institutions

Select Lucknow institutions achieved a better rank while some slipped a few notches in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) released on Monday. Lucknow University could not secure a spot in the top 100 institutions in the overall ranking category, but it progressed in the university ranking category with the 96th spot. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

In the overall ranking category, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) climbed up 11 spots to secure the 58th rank, up from the 69th and 78th positions in 2023 and 2022 respectively.

It has also progressed in the university category in the last three years.

This time, BBAU secured 33rd spot in the university category and retained its 10th rank in the law category. For the first time, BBAU secured a position in the pharmacy category with 21st rank.

Lucknow University could not secure a spot in the top 100 institutions in the overall ranking category, but it progressed in the university ranking category with the 96th spot. LU was part of the 101-150 band in 2023 and the 150-200 band in 2022. For the first time, LU secured a position in the law category with the 23rd spot this year.

“This ranking is a recognition of the dedication and efforts of the entire university. It underscores our commitment to foster an environment of academic rigour, research innovation, and social responsibility. We will continue to strive for excellence and contribute positively to the nation’s educational landscape,” said LU vice chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai.

This year, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University climbed a spot to secure 20th position against 21st last year. For the first time, Integral University secured a rank in the pharmacy category with the 45th spot.

In the management category, Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIML) slipped a spot to secure seventh rank this year against the sixth position last year. In the medical category, SGPGI climbed up a spot to secure 6th position this year against 7th spot last year.

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) slipped to 88th position from 77th spot last year in the overall ranking category. It also slipped in the medical category and stood at 19th rank against the 12th position last year but it secured 4th rank in the dental category for the first time.