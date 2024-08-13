NIRF rankings: DU's Hindu College breaks Miranda House's 7-yr run of securing top spot

Delhi University's Hindu College has broken Miranda House's seven-year streak of bagging the top spot in the 'colleges' category of the NIRF rankings, with their principals saying that it is "healthy competition" which keeps them on their toes to better themselves. NIRF rankings: Hindu College breaks Miranda House's 7yr run of securing top spot

As many as six DU colleges dominated the 'top 10' chart across the country in the ninth edition of the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings announced by Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday.

DU has climbed five positions this time as compared to last year and has secured the sixth position in the 'university' category.

DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh congratulated the students, teachers and non-teaching staff for the achievement, saying it was a "result of teamwork" and "hard work".

Singh also expressed hope that the university and all the colleges affiliated to it "will give even better results and set records in all categories" next year.

"In the NIRF 2024 ranking, six colleges from Delhi University are among the top 10 colleges of the country. The first three places have also been bagged by DU colleges," the varsity said in a statement.

Among the top colleges across the country, DU's Hindu College ranked first, breaking the seven-year run of Miranda House, which has this year been ranked second followed by St. Stephen's College.

DU's Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College has been ranked fifth, Kirori Mal College ninth, while Lady Shri Ram College for Women stood at the tenth spot.

Celebrating the top rank, Hindu College Principal Anju Srivastava told PTI, "Our ranking in the NIRF is very encouraging for the students. It is an indication of the direction we are working towards to improve the learning experience of students. It's our responsibility, in whichever position we stand as a good college of the university or the nation."

"I think Hindu College has been doing good all the time. For us principals, these are just indicators that give us the push to better ourselves. Such rankings are always taken in a positive light," she added.

Meanwhile, Miranda House Principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda said the "healthy competition" will help the colleges learn from each other.

"We have been maintaining the first position for seven years. This year also we are more or less similar (at the second spot)," Nanda told PTI.

"I think the perception seems to be bearing a little towards Hindu College this time. That is something we don't have any control over. It is good to have this kind of competition. It helps us re-look our own things and not to get too complacent," she added.

Nanda said the college will work and find ways to retain the top position next year.

"Our girls are the best. We will learn something from this. Healthy competition helps us learn from each other," she added.

Last year, DU had moved up two places and secured the 11th position in the 'university' category in the NIRF rankings. This time the university has jumped seven places in the overall ranking by getting the 15th position.

The varsity has also improved its performance in the 'research institute' category by three places and securing the 14th position. Last year DU was ranked 17th in this category.