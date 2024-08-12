NIRF Rankings 2024: IISc Bangalore, JNU and Jamia retain top three ranks, complete list here

The Ministry of Education released the National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF Rankings 2024, on Monday, August 12. The ninth edition of NIRF India Rankings was released by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. NIRF Rankings 2024 live updates NIRF Rankings 2024: IISC Bangalore retains its position as the top university in India. (HT Archive)

Notably, this year, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has yet again claimed its spot to be the top university in India. Besides, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi and Jamia Millia Islamia also retained their former positions in the second and third spot respectively.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education-Manipal, Manipal, meanwhile, jumped up to the fourth spot this year, while Jadavpur University slipped to the ninth rank.

The top 10 institutions in the University category are as follows:

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi University of Delhi, Delhi Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh Jadavpur University, Kolkata Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore

Notably, this year, the ministry has ranked institutions on 16 categories, introducing three more categories which include Open University, Skill University and State Private University.

In the Open University, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) was ranked the number one university, whereas the Symbiosis Skills and Professional University (Formerly Symbiosis Skill and Open University) topped in the Skill University category.

Likewise, Anna University bagged the first spot in the State Private University category.

In the overall category, IIT Madras retained the top position, followed by IISC Bangalore secured the second position followed by IIT Bombay at the third spot.

Whereas, Hindu College, New Delhi, clinched the top position in the NIRF Rankings 2024 for colleges category.