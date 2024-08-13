NIRF rankings: BHU continues to be fifth best univ in India

Banaras Hindu University has been ranked 5th best in the university category in the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) 2024 rankings. BHU campus (FIle photo)

The university has got 66.05 points to secure this position. India Rankings 2024 was released by Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and minister of state for education, Dr Sukanta Majumdar, in New Delhi, on Monday.

In the year 2023 as well, BHU was at the 5th spot in the university category. In the overall category, the varsity has retained 11th position, same as 2023.

BHU vice-chancellor Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain congratulated the members of BHU fraternity for their efforts and hard work. Prof Jain said, “We improved our ranking in 2023 and have successfully maintained it this year. However, I feel there is still scope of further climbing the ladder and we are working on it. In the past few years, the university has taken several initiatives that are aimed at encouraging quality research and education, as well as attracting the best minds and talents. We are facilitating teaching-learning and research by providing incentives, financial assistance, attractive funding, and scholarships as well as building state-of-the-art infrastructure. This, as a result, is helping us in upgrading the university’s research profile, and establishing BHU as a leading public university which is striving towards fulfilling the aspirations of students from across the world.”

Improvements

The university has made significant improvements in the management, medical, and dental categories. University’s Institute of Medical Sciences has climbed one spot to secure 7th ranking in 2024, while the faculty of dental sciences has been ranked 17th, one level up from 2023. Institute of Management Studies is at 48th spot as compared to 56th last year.

In the agriculture and allied sectors too, the university has retained its 4th position with 68.32 points. Last year too, the university was at the 4th position in this category. Institute of Agricultural Sciences of the Banaras Hindu University is known internationally for its excellent academic and research contributions.

The rankings issued by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Ministry of Education, Government of India, has added three new categories this year. These are state universities, skill universities and open universities.