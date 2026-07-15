Political showdown over Nirsa flyover spills onto streets; rival rallies trigger heavy security

The ongoing political confrontation between BJP MP Dhullu Mahto and CPI(ML) Nirsa MLA Arup Chatterjee spilled onto the streets of Nirsa here on Wednesday, as both leaders led separate marches and addressed public meetings over the proposed elevated flyover project, prompting the administration to deploy heavy police forces to prevent any law-and-order issues. MP Dhullu Mahto leads a rally in Dhanbad’s Nirsa on Wednesday (HT PHOTO)

The rival demonstrations, held barely half a kilometre apart and almost simultaneously, reflected the escalating political battle over the project, which has now become a major flashpoint in Nirsa politics.

The BJP’s march began near Nirsa Kota and culminated at Hathbari, where Dhullu Mahto accused the state government and the local MLA of obstructing a crucial infrastructure project.

“The proposed elevated flyover is essential for Nirsa’s development. Unfortunately, the local MLA is indulging in development-opposing politics and creating hurdles in the project while misleading the people,” Mahto said while addressing the gathering.

He further alleged that the CPI(ML) had organised its programme without proper permission and urged the administration to take appropriate action. “The people of Nirsa want development, not political obstruction,” he added.

Meanwhile, CPI(ML) workers, led by MLA Arup Chatterjee, marched from the party office to Deviyana More, where a separate public meeting was held. Chatterjee questioned the transparency of the flyover project and alleged that local residents were being ignored in employment opportunities generated by the construction work.

“We are not against development, but development cannot come at the cost of people’s rights. Local youths must get priority in jobs related to the project, and complete transparency should be maintained in its execution,” Chatterjee said.

Accusing the BJP of attempting to gain political mileage, he alleged, “The MP is trying to establish political dominance in Nirsa. After Baghmara, he now wants to expand his influence over other parts of Dhanbad. We informed the administration in advance about our programme.”

Anticipating possible tension, the district administration deployed a large contingent of police personnel at sensitive locations, while senior officers closely monitored both events. Despite sharp political exchanges, the two rallies concluded peacefully without any untoward incident.

The latest confrontation comes just days after the political rivalry between the two leaders intensified, with Mahto serving Chatterjee a ₹2 crore defamation notice over alleged defamatory remarks, while the MLA maintained that he would respond through legal channels. Wednesday’s parallel demonstrations underscored how the proposed elevated flyover has evolved from an infrastructure project into the centrepiece of an increasingly bitter political contest in Nirsa.