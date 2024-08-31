IIT Madras & IIT Ropar collaborate for IITM BS (Data Science) Degree students

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and Indian Institute of Technology Ropar (IIT Ropar) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will enable the IITM BS Degree (Data Science and Applications) students to take campus courses at IIT Ropar with a pathway to MS admission. The MoU was signed by Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, and Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar. (File)

As per the collaboration between the two institutes, the partnership will also facilitate the completion of IITM BS Degree credits by taking courses at IIT Ropar. The MoU was signed by Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, and Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar.

MoU Details:

IIT Madras BS (Data Science) graduates who achieve a specified CGPA will be eligible for direct admission to the MS program at IIT Ropar without the need for GATE scores.

IITM BS Degree Students can spend up to a year at IIT Ropar

IITM BS Degree Students can apply for Research Programs offered by IIT Ropar in the summer

IITM BS Degree Students can pursue projects and internships under IIT Ropar faculty

Students enrolled for the IIT Madras BS (Data Science) course, on meeting the eligibility criteria may complete their credit requirements by taking courses at IIT Ropar. This facilitates an exchange of academic resources and expertise.

As per the MoU, undergraduate students studying at IIT Ropar may study courses on data science and programming that are offered in the IIT Madras BS program.

Additional student exchange programs, internship opportunities, and other collaborative initiatives will also be supported, mentioned the official website.

“ As the BS degree programs of IIT Madras intends to democratise higher educational opportunity for all, this move by IIT Ropar to admit exceptional students in the BS programs of IITM to postgraduate degree programs at IIT Ropar is a very visionary step and will go a long way in building strong careers for deserving students especially from Rural India. I congratulate and thank the Director of IIT Ropar for the same. I hope other Higher educational institutions in our country shall also follow the IIT Ropar path,” said Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras.

“As we embark on this exciting journey, we are laying the groundwork for transformative advancements in education and research. By joining forces, IIT Ropar and IIT Madras are not only broadening our academic and research horizons but also creating opportunities for our students and faculty to engage in meaningful exchanges that foster both professional and personal growth. This partnership is set to forge new paths in higher education and research, establishing new benchmarks for success,” said Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar.

