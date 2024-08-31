Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, will conclude the registration process for IIT Madras Data Science Admission 2024 on September 15, 2024. The registration process is ongoing for the September 2024 batch. All interested candidates can apply for the IITM BS degree course for Data Science and Applications on the official website of IIT Madras at iitm.ac.in. IIT Madras Data Science Admission 2024: Where, how to apply for IITM BS Degree

The qualifier examination will be conducted on October 27, 2024 and the qualifier result will be announced on November 1, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for this course, candidates will not have to appear or qualify for the GATE examination.

Candidates who have passed Class 12 or equivalent can apply irrespective of age or academic background. Those who qualify can join the program immediately. School students who have appeared for their Class 11 final exams can apply irrespective of their group/stream/board. Those who qualify can join the program after passing Class 12.

How to Apply

To apply for the Data Science course, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IIT Madras at iitm.ac.in.

Click on Study at IITM link available on the ticker of the home page.

A new drop-down box will open where candidates will have to click on Non-Campus BS degree.

Click on Data Science course and again a new page will open.

Now click on the registration link and fill in the details.

Once done, log in to the account and fill out the application form.

Make the payment of the application fee and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Application Fees

The application fee is ₹3000/- for General category/ OBC applicants, ₹1500/- for SC / ST Category / PwD (>= 40% disability) Applicants and ₹750/- for SC / ST Category Applicant who is ALSO PwD (>= 40% disability). An additional exam facilitation fee will apply for learners opting to write the Qualifier Exam in an Exam Centre outside India. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT Madras.