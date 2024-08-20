IIT Madras scholarship programmes every engineering aspirant needs to know, check list here

Are you an engineering aspirant? Do you want to avail a scholarship and pursue a degree in engineering from IIT Madras? Check out the range of scholarship programmes offered by the IIT Madras, India's top institution as per the NIRF Rankings 2024.

Notably, the institution has been grabbing headlines recently following the release of the ninth edition of the NIRF Rankings 2024. The institution bagged the top spot in the Overall as well as the Engineering categories.

Engineering aspirants who are seeking to study at IIT Madras can avail a range of scholarships offered by the institute. Deserving and students who meet certain eligibility requirements as prescribed by the institution can avail any of the scholarship programmes listed on the institution's website.

In this article, we will look at a few such scholarship programmes offered by IIT Madras.

1. Institute Merit cum Means Scholarship

The Institute Merit cum Means Scholarship, as stated in the official website of IIT Madras, is provided to 25 percent of the students admitted. The institution states that the renewal of the scholarship every semester is subject to a minimum GPA of 5.0. in the previous semester. The scholarship provides 67 per cent tuition fee exemption.

Eligibility: Parents annual income not exceeding Rs.4,50,000.

2. Institute free studentship

Another scholarship is the Institute free studentship which also provides 67 per cent tuition fee exemption. It is available for 25 per cent of students admitted, and the renewal of scholarship every semester is subject to a minimum GPA of 5.0. in the preceding semester, as stated by IIT Madras.

Eligibility: To be eligible, the parents of the applicant should have an annual income not exceeding Rs.4,50,000.

3. Institute Notional Prize

The Institute Notional Prize is provided to 7 per cent of students admitted and provides a one-time grant of Rs.1000.

Eligibility: The eligibility is based on rank in JEE and parents’ annual income not exceeding Rs.4,50,000.

4. Institute SC/ST Scholarship:

The Institute SC/ST Scholarship provides for free messing and pocket allowance of Rs. 250 per month, over and above tuition fee exemption. Renewal of scholarship every semester is subject to a minimum GPA of 5.0. in the previous semester, states the institution.

Eligibility: Parents annual income should not exceed Rs.4,50,000.

5. Girish Ready Scholarship

The Girish Reddy Scholarship provides for ₹25,000 per year and the renewal of scholarship in the subsequent years is subject to a minimum GPA of 8. in the previous semester.

Eligibility: This scholarship has two eligibility conditions:

Based on highest JEE rank and parents’ income not exceeding Rs.5,00,000 (Two scholarships).

On the basis of best all round performance in the previous school years and parents’ annual income not exceeding Rs.5,00,000 (One scholarship).



6. Indian Women’s Association at Bonn Scholarship

The Indian Women’s Association at Bonn Scholarship provides for ₹1,250 per month to a B.Tech student for 12 months only.

Eligibility: To avail this scholarship, applicants will be verified on the basis of rank in JEE and parents’ annual income up to 5 lakhs.

7. Sri V Ranga Raju Memorial scholarship

The Sri V Ranga Raju Memorial scholarship provides for Rs.500 per month to one B.Tech student for 4 years. Renewal of scholarship every semester is subject to a minimum GPA of 5.0., states the institution.

Eligibility: Based on Merit cum Means. Parents annual income up to Rs.5 lakhs.

If the MCM is equal for applicants, preference will be given to students from rural areas.

8. Kanchi Kamakoti Jagadguru Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Endowment Award

The Kanchi Kamakoti Jagadguru Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Endowment Award provides for a one-time payment of Rs.2,500, as stated in the IIT Madras website.

Eligibility: The availability of this scholarship will be based on Merit cum Means. Additionally, the annual income of parents should be up to Rs. 5.5 lakhs.

9. M Sankaraiah and M Saradha (Mithigiri) Scholarship

M Sankaraiah and M Saradha (Mithigiri) Scholarship is another scholarship offered by IIT Madras to meritorious students. It provides for a one-time monetary assistance of ₹20,000.

Eligibility: This is available for students of B. Tech / Dual Degree Electrical Engineering and is based on the highest CGPA at the end of 4th semester.

10. Dr K Vasanth Rau Scholarship

Dr K Vasanth Rau Scholarship provides for ₹25,000 per annum to one student for the entire duration of a programme.

Eligibility: The scholarship is based on JEE rank and parental income up to Rs. 5.50 lakhs. It can be renewed with a GPA of 6.5 and above.

(Please note: The scholarship programmes mentioned above have been taken from the official website of IIT Madras. Those seeking to know more about the scholarship programmes can visit the official website.)