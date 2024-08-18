New Delhi, The Faculty Association of AIIMS , Delhi, on Sunday urged the institute's director to upgrade the Student Wellness Centre and improved on-campus extracurricular facilities for the mental wellbeing of students and residents. AIIMS body seeks improved on-campus extracurricular facilities for students' mental wellbeing

The association's request comes in the backdrop of an online survey by a National Medical Commission task force which found that nearly 28 per cent of undergraduate medical students and 15.3 per cent of postgraduate students reported having been diagnosed with mental health conditions.

Thoughts of self-harm or suicide in the last 12 months were reported by 16.2 per cent MBBS students while the number was recorded at 31 per cent in MD/MS students, according to the survey's findings.

In a letter to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Delhi's director, the FAIMS also proposed that a task force be formed to carry out an assessment and subsequent development of extracurricular facilities and events for the AIIMS campus to help foster a sense of community and belonging among students, residents and staffers.

"As mental health issues among students, residents, and scientists have become increasingly prevalent, we must prioritise their wellbeing alongside academic and professional excellence," the FAIMS said.

Recent studies indicate that one in four MBBS students suffer from some form of anxiety, depression or other mental health challenges, it said.

This alarming data highlights the critical need for enhanced mental health services, resources and support systems within the institution, the association said.

"Furthermore, as our institution continues to grow in terms of student population, residents, faculty, and staff, it has become increasingly evident that the existing extracurricular facilities have not kept pace with this expansion," it said.

"Extracurricular activities play a crucial role in promoting a balanced work-life environment, which is essential for maintaining the mental health and wellbeing of everyone on campus," the FAIMS said.

However, the current state of facilities and the absence of robust student and residents' fests have limited opportunities for engagement beyond academic and professional responsibilities, it said and added that this has contributed to a noticeable gap in the support structures that are vital for preventing deterioration of mental health .

"To address this, we propose the formation of a task force dedicated to the assessment and subsequent development of extracurricular facilities and events," the FAIMS said.

The task force would be responsible for identifying areas that are lagging behind and suggesting systemic improvements. This could include the development of new spaces and facilities for hobbies, activity clubs, and the revival of student and resident fests, which have historically been a vibrant part of the AIIMS campus culture, it said.

"The revival and expansion of these facilities and events would not only enhance the overall campus experience but also foster a sense of community and belonging among students, residents and staff. It is imperative that we take proactive steps to create an environment that supports both the academic and personal growth of our community members," the FAIMS said.

"We kindly request that the upgradation of the SWC and the enhancement of extracurricular facilities be undertaken as a top priority. Ensuring the mental wellbeing of our students and colleagues, alongside fostering a vibrant campus culture, is essential for their holistic development and for sustaining AIIMS New Delhi's mission of excellence in patient care, research, and education," it said.

