Study Abroad: 10 best student cities in the world

Currently, 13,35,878 Indian students are studying abroad, according to the latest data released by the Ministry for External Affairs. For all, finding a good university wasn’t the only challenge, studying in a ‘good student city’ was also a consideration. Every year, the QS Best Student Cities ranking offers a comprehensive guide to cities worldwide that excel in providing exceptional student experiences. This ranking evaluates cities based on factors including affordability, diversity, employment opportunities, student satisfaction, and academic excellence. In addition to finding a good university, finding a 'good student city' was also a consideration for many Indian students who are studying abroad(AFP/For representation)

10 best European cities to study as per QS Best Student Cities 2025

While London topped the world's best student city list for the sixth consecutive year, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai were ranked 111th, 113th, 130th, and 140th, respectively, in the QS Best Student Cities 2025 ranking.

Also read: Study abroad: Applying to UK Universities? Here are five things every student must know before submitting applications

Saif Iqbal, Vice President of ApplyBoard, an online platform that connects international students, recruitment partners, and educational institutions and has access to over 1,500 institutions across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Irelands, takes a closer look at the QS ranking world’s Best Student Cities.

Here are the world’s Top 10 Best Student Cities.

1. London, England: London retains its title as the world's best student city for the sixth consecutive year. The city's impressive academic environment, rich cultural diversity, and extensive career opportunities contribute to its top ranking.

● Top universities: Imperial College London (6th globally), University College London (9th), King's College London (40th)

● Employment Opportunities: Ranked 4th globally, London is a hotspot for internships and job placements.

● Affordability: Despite high living costs, London's cultural richness contributes to an affordability rank of 126th.

● Safety: Known for its secure environment.

● Student Mix: London ranks 7th for its diverse student population.

● Number of Universities: 18 in the QS W orld University Rankings.

● Student View Rank: 3rd globally for student satisfaction.

Students should budget between £1,100 and £1,300 per month for living expenses. Affordable neighbourhoods include Barking and Dagenham, while Knightsbridge and Mayfair offer luxury living.

Also read: Chevening Scholarships application window closes on November 5, eligibility criteria and link to apply

2. Tokyo, Japan: Tokyo, ranked second overall, is Asia's top student city and one of the world's most dynamic urban centres.

● Top universities: University of Tokyo (32nd globally), Tokyo Institute of Technology (84th), Waseda University (181st)

● Employer Activity: Leads globally in professional and internship opportunities.

● Affordability: Tokyo's 85th rank is competitive despite high living costs.

● Desirability: Ranked 1st for its high quality of life.

● Student Mix: 79th, offering a diverse atmosphere.

● Number of Universities: 18.

● Student View Rank: 22nd globally.

Students can expect to spend ¥100,000 to ¥150,000 per month. Affordable areas include Ikebukuro and Kichijoji, while Roppongi and Shibuya are more expensive.

Also read: Study abroad: How policies in popular countries are redirecting students toward alternative options

3. Seoul, South Korea: Seoul holds the third position, recognised for its excellent educational environment, vibrant culture, and strong career prospects.

● Top universities: Seoul National University (31st globally), Yonsei University (56th), Korea University (67th)

● Employment Opportunities: Ranked 9th globally.

● Affordability: Seoul’s affordability rank of 91st is competitive.

● Student Mix: 41st, attracting a diverse international student body.

● Number of Universities: 23.

● Student View Rank: 46th globally.

International students face average annual tuition fees of approximately $6,300, with relatively affordable living costs compared to other major global cities.

Also read: Study Abroad: Uncommon programs offered by Glasgow’s University of Strathclyde

4. Munich, Germany: Ranked 4th, Munich is renowned for its high quality of life, affordable living, and vibrant career opportunities.

● Top universities: Technical University of Munich (28th globally), Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (59th)

● Employment Opportunities: 8th globally.

● Affordability: 54th, indicating good value

● Student Mix: 11th, offering a diverse environment.

● Number of Universities: 2.

● Student View Rank: 10th globally.

International students face average annual tuition fees of approximately $300, with relatively affordable living costs compared to other major European cities.

Also read: US colleges are cutting majors and slashing programs after years of putting it off

5. Melbourne, Australia: Melbourne, ranked 5th, is known for its vibrant culture, diverse community, and outstanding academic institutions.

● Top universities: University of Melbourne (13th globally), Monash University (37th)

● Employer Activity: 20th.

● Affordability: 131st, reflecting its high quality of life.

● Student Mix: 1st for multiculturalism.

● Student View: 2nd globally for student satisfaction.

● Number of Universities: 7.

Students can expect to spend between $1,400 and $3,920 per month on living expenses.

Also read: Australia caps foreign students to 270,000 in 2025 as part of a migration crackdown

6. Sydney, Australia: Sydney, ranked 6th, is celebrated for its vibrant lifestyle, diverse community, and excellent educational institutions.

● Top universities: University of Sydney (18th globally), University of New South Wales (19th)

● Employer Activity: 18th.

● Affordability: 130th.

● Student Mix: 4th for inclusivity.

● Desirability: 4th globally.

● Number of Universities: 6.

Students should budget between $1,400 and $4,000 per month for living expenses.

7. Paris, France: Paris holds the 7th position, known for its historic charm, vibrant culture, and academic excellence.

● Top universities: Université PSL (24th globally), Institut Polytechnique de Paris (46th), Sorbonne University (63rd)

● Employment Opportunities: 27th.

● Affordability: 74th.

● Student Mix: 7th.

● Desirability: 7th.

Students can expect to spend between €800 and €1,200 per month on living expenses.

Also read: Good news for Indian skilled workers, Germany reduces visa processing time from 9 months to 2 weeks

8. Zurich, Switzerland: Zurich, ranked 8th, is celebrated for its high quality of life, strong educational institutions, and vibrant economy.

● Top universities: ETH Zurich (7th globally), University of Zurich (109th)

● Affordability: 102nd.

● Employment Opportunities: 10th globally.

● Student Mix: 19th.

● Number of Universities: Several top-ranked institutions.

Students should budget between CHF 1,500 and CHF 2,500 per month for living expenses.

Also read: Germany's TUM to charge tuition fee from international students; will other public universities follow the suit?

9. Berlin, Germany: Berlin, ranked 9th, is renowned for its vibrant cultural scene, affordable living, and dynamic educational environment.

● Top universities: Freie Universität Berlin (97th globally), Hu

● mboldt-Universität zu Berlin (126th), Technische Universität Berlin (147th)

● Affordability: 30th.

● Employment Opportunities: 41st.

● Student Mix: 6th.

● Number of Universities: Several top-ranked institutions.

Students can expect to spend between €800 and €1,200 per month on living expenses.

Also read: Strict visa regulations students need to know before applying for US, UK, Australia and Canada

10. Montreal, Canada: Montreal completes the top 10, known for its bilingual environment, cultural richness, and affordable living.

● Top universities: McGill University (29th globally), Université de Montréal (159th), Concordia University (415th)

● Affordability: 14th.

● Employment Opportunities: 39th globally.

● Student Mix: 10th.

● Number of Universities: Several top-ranked institutions.

Students should budget between CAD 1,000 and CAD 1,500 per month for living expenses.