Study abroad: Applying to UK Universities? Here are five things every student must know before submitting applications

Many Indian students dream of pursuing higher education in the United Kingdom. The UK is an attractive destination because of its excellent universities, diverse cultures, and great career opportunities after studies. Universities in the UK are world-renowned for their high academic standards and wide range of programmes to choose from. These universities cater to students from all over the world who aspire to receive a top-notch education. Study abroad: Planning to study in the UK? Here are 5 things you must know before applying.

Furthermore, the UK has a thriving job market and strong industries. This makes it easier for students to find good jobs after completing their studies. For Indian students, studying in the UK is a life-changing journey that goes beyond just education. It nurtures intellectual growth, exposes them to global citizenship, and equips them with skills to navigate the modern professional world successfully.

However, before starting this exciting journey, students need to be well-informed about the application process and what to expect.

Let’s have a look at the five crucial things every student must know before applying to UK universities.

Entry Requirements and Application Deadlines

UK universities have specific entry requirements that vary depending on the course and institution. Most undergraduate programmes require students to meet certain academic qualifications, such as achieving a minimum score in standardized tests like the SAT, ACT, or IELTS/TOEFL (for English language proficiency). Additionally, some universities may require specific subject combinations or portfolios for certain courses.

Students must do prior research on the entry requirements for their desired programme and university. Application deadlines for UK universities typically start in January for courses starting in September or October of the same year. However, some competitive programmes may have earlier deadlines, so it’s essential to plan and submit your application on time.

Tuition Fees and Living Expenses

Studying in the UK can be a significant financial investment, with tuition fees and living expenses varying across universities and locations. On average, international students can expect to pay between £11,400 and £38,000 per year for tuition fees at the undergraduate level. Living expenses, including

accommodation, food, transportation, and other costs, can add up significantly for international students in the UK. Students should be aware of this fact and consider the cost while making the budget.

As an international student coming to the UK without dependents, you can expect to pay around £1300–£1400 per month in London. This amount is utilized to cover your accommodation, bills, groceries, and a range of other living expenses during your studies. If you choose to study outside of London, the costs can be relatively lower, ranging from £900-£1300 in the rest of the UK per month.

These living expenses can vary depending on your lifestyle choices and the specific location within the UK. It’s crucial to consider these costs along with tuition fees when planning your overall budget for studying in the UK.

It’s essential to carefully plan your budget and explore various funding options, such as scholarships, grants, or education loans, to make your UK education more affordable. Many universities offer financial aid and scholarships based on academic excellence, extracurricular activities, or other criteria.

Accommodation Options

Most UK universities offer on-campus accommodation, typically in the form of halls of residence or student apartments. These options provide a convenient and immersive living experience, allowing students to be part of the campus community and easily access university facilities.

However, on-campus accommodation is often limited and may be more expensive than off-campus options, for which students are required to apply in advance. Moreover, students can also explore private housing, such as renting a flat or house-sharing with other students. It’s important to research accommodation options early and understand the associated costs, as well as the application process and deadlines for on-campus housing.

Student Visa Requirements

International students from India require a Student Visa (also known as a Tier 4 Visa) to study in the UK. The visa application process involves several steps, including providing evidence of academic qualifications, English language proficiency, financial support, and other necessary documents.

It’s essential to start the visa application process well in advance, as it can take several weeks or months to complete. Additionally, students must ensure they meet the visa requirements, such as having sufficient funds to cover tuition fees and living expenses and comply with any conditions imposed by the visa.

Post-Study Work Opportunities

One of the significant advantages of studying in the UK is the opportunity to gain valuable work experience through internships, part-time jobs, or post-study work visas. The UK government offers a Graduate Route visa, which allows international students to stay and work in the UK for up to two years after completing their studies.

This post-study work experience can be invaluable for enhancing career prospects and gaining practical skills in a global workforce. It’s important to research the eligibility criteria and application process for the Graduate Route visa and explore the various job and internship opportunities available to international students in the UK.

To Conclude

Applying to UK universities is an exciting and rewarding experience, but it requires careful planning and preparation. By understanding the entry requirements, tuition fees, accommodation options, visa requirements, and post-study work opportunities, students can make informed decisions and increase their chances of success. With the right knowledge and resources, pursuing higher education in the UK can be a life-changing journey filled with personal growth, academic excellence, and invaluable experiences.

(Mr Gaurav Batra is the CEO and Founder of Infinite Group. The views expressed are personal.)