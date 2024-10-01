MP TET 2024 registration begins today, know where and how to apply

The Employees Selection Board (ESB) Madhya Pradesh will begin the application process for the Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or MP TET 2024 today, October 1. The last date to apply for the test is October 15. MP TET 2024 registration begins today, October 1 (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the examination on esb.mp.gov.in.

As per the notification, the application correction window will remain open up to October 20.

The exam is likely to begin on November 10. The duration of the examination will be 2 hours and 30 minutes and it will be held in two shifts – the first shift from 9am to 11:30 am and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. For the first shift, candidates can report between 7 am and 8 am. Reporting of candidates for the second shift will be from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm.

The validity of MP TET qualification is for a lifetime. Those who qualified in the 2020 edition of the examination are not required to appear again, the board said.

Recruitment examinations for teacher posts will be held separately and TET-qualified candidates will be required to appear for it in order to get employed.

The application fee is ₹600 for unreserved candidates. For SC,SC, OBC, EWS and PwD candidates of Madhya Pradesh, the application fee is ₹250. In addition to the application fee, candidates will also be required to pay platform charges.

Aadhar registration is mandatory to apply and appear for the examination.

On the day of the examination, candidates will be required to carry an original photo ID card: Aadhar, Driving License, PAN card, Voter ID or Passport.

In addition to the photo ID, candidates must also bring a photocopy of the Aadhar card, the board said.

For further information, check the notification here.