SBI PO Notification 2024 Live: Recruitment notice for Probationary Officers awaited at sbi.co.in

SBI PO Notification 2024 Live Updates: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the Probationary Officers (SBI PO 2024) recruitment notification soon. Once released, candidates can check it on sbi.co.in/web/careers/. In the last two years, the notifications were released in September. SBI PO notification in 2023 was released on September 6 and the application process started on September 7. In 2022, the notification was released on September 21 and registrations started on September 22....Read More

Last year, the exam was for 2,000 vacancies while it was for 1,673 vacancies the year before that.

Candidates need a graduation degree in any discipline to apply for SBI PO. Those who are in the final year or semester of their graduation degree course can apply provisionally. They will be required to produce proof of getting the degree at a later stage of the recruitment drive. Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant qualifications will also be accepted.

The applicants should be at least 21 years old and not more than 30 years old on the cut-off date.

Last year, the SBI PO application fee was ₹750 for general, EWS and OBC category candidates. There was no application fee for SC, ST and PwBD category candidates.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on SBI PO 2024