SBI PO Notification 2024 Live: Recruitment notice for Probationary Officers awaited at sbi.co.in
SBI PO Notification 2024 Live Updates: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the Probationary Officers (SBI PO 2024) recruitment notification soon. Once released, candidates can check it on sbi.co.in/web/careers/. In the last two years, the notifications were released in September. SBI PO notification in 2023 was released on September 6 and the application process started on September 7. In 2022, the notification was released on September 21 and registrations started on September 22....Read More
Last year, the exam was for 2,000 vacancies while it was for 1,673 vacancies the year before that.
Candidates need a graduation degree in any discipline to apply for SBI PO. Those who are in the final year or semester of their graduation degree course can apply provisionally. They will be required to produce proof of getting the degree at a later stage of the recruitment drive. Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant qualifications will also be accepted.
The applicants should be at least 21 years old and not more than 30 years old on the cut-off date.
Last year, the SBI PO application fee was ₹750 for general, EWS and OBC category candidates. There was no application fee for SC, ST and PwBD category candidates.
Follow this live blog for the latest updates on SBI PO 2024
SBI PO Notification 2024 Live: Application fee
SBI PO Notification 2024 Live: Last year, the application fee was ₹750 for general, EWS and OBC category candidates. There was no fee for SC, ST and PwBD category candidates.
SBI PO Notification 2024 Live: Probationary Officers recruitment notification awaited
SBI PO Notification 2024 Live: The Probationary Officers recruitment notification of the State Bank of India is awaited. It will be released on the careers portal of the bank.
SBI PO Notification 2024 Live: How to apply when the application process starts
Go to the carers portal of the bank at sbi.co.in/web/careers.
Tap on the JOIN SBI section and then on Current Openings.
Open the ‘RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS’ tab and then the ‘Apply Online’ icon. It will redirect you to the application page.
Complete the registration process and login to your account.
Fill out your application form.
Upload documents.
Pay the fee.
Submit your form.
Save the confirmation page.