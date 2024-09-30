UGC NET Result 2024 Live: June re-exam results awaited, how to check scorecards
UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates: The result of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June re-exam is awaited. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the UGC NET results on its official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. When declared, candidates can download their scorecards using application number and date of birth. The final answer key for the test is also awaited. ...Read More
The UGC NET result notification will also be published at nta.ac.in.
The exam was conducted in August-September, and the agency released the provisional answer key in phases. The answer key objection window closed on September 14 and the result will be declared next.
The final answer keys of UGC NET June re-exam will be issued along with or before the results.
The objections to the provisional answer key sent by the candidates will be reviewed by subject experts and if an objection is found valid, the final answer key will be revised.
UGC NET result 2024: How to download results
Go to the NTA website for UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Open the UGC NET June scorecard download link.
Enter your login details – application number and date of birth.
Submit and check your results.
The UGC NET June re-examination was conducted on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30 and September 2, 3, 4 and 5 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Exam held in CBT mode
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Unlike the June exam, which was held in a hybrid mode (online and offline), the UGC NET re-examination was conducted online as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) over several days and shifts. The exam took place on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30, and September 2, 3, 4, and 5.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Final answer key not released yet
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The agency has not released the final answer key of the UGC NET June re-examination yet. It will be published before or along with the results at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Exam held in August-September, results awaited
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The results of the UGC NET re-examination held in August, September are awaited. After the official announcement, candidates can check their marks online at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.