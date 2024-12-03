Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IIM CAT 2024 answer key out, here's how to download at iimcat.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 03, 2024 06:16 PM IST

IIM CAT 2024 answer key has been published. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download at iimcat.ac.in.

Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta has published the provisional IIM CAT 2024 answer key on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. Candidates who took the examination can download the answer key from the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. IIM CAT answer key 2024 live updates

IIM CAT 2024 answer key is out. Check the steps to download provisional key from iimcat.ac.in.
IIM CAT 2024 answer key is out. Check the steps to download provisional key from iimcat.ac.in.

Also read: IIM CAT 2024 answer key released at iimcat.ac.in, direct link to download here

IIM CAT 2024 answer key: Here's how to download

Candidates can download the provisional answer key by following the steps mentioned below:

  1. Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in.
  2. On the home page, click on IIM CAT 2024 answer key link.
  3. Enter the credentials to log in and click on submit.
  4. The IIM CAT answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the answer key and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Notably, along with the answer key, the window to raise objections has been opened for candidates who wish to challenge the answer key. The objection window will close on December 5, 2024 at 11.55 pm

Also read: UP Board Exam 2025: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th exam centre list out at upmsp.edu.in, direct link here

As per the official notice, the objections received by the Institute will be checked and verified, and the results will be prepared based on that.

Also read: Northeast Frontier Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Last day to apply for 5647 posts, direct link here

Following this, the CAT 2024 scorecards will be released on the CAT website. Candidates may also be intimated individually by SMS. The CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January, 2025.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit on the official website.

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On