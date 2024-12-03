IIM CAT 2024 answer key out, here's how to download at iimcat.ac.in

Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta has published the provisional IIM CAT 2024 answer key on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. Candidates who took the examination can download the answer key from the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. IIM CAT answer key 2024 live updates IIM CAT 2024 answer key is out. Check the steps to download provisional key from iimcat.ac.in.

IIM CAT 2024 answer key: Here's how to download

Candidates can download the provisional answer key by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in. On the home page, click on IIM CAT 2024 answer key link. Enter the credentials to log in and click on submit. The IIM CAT answer key will be displayed on the screen. Download the answer key and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Notably, along with the answer key, the window to raise objections has been opened for candidates who wish to challenge the answer key. The objection window will close on December 5, 2024 at 11.55 pm

As per the official notice, the objections received by the Institute will be checked and verified, and the results will be prepared based on that.

Following this, the CAT 2024 scorecards will be released on the CAT website. Candidates may also be intimated individually by SMS. The CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January, 2025.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit on the official website.