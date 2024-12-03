CAT 2024 Answer Key Live: IIM CAT provisional key releasing today at iimcat.ac.in, here’s how to download
CAT 2024 Answer Key Live: Indian Institutes of Management, Calcutta will release CAT 2024 Answer Key on December 3, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Common Admission Test can download the IIM CAT provisional key through the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. The objection window will also open with the release of the provisional answer key. Candidates who have completed the test can raise objections, if any, to the answer keys through the Objection Management link on the CAT website using the CAT application login ID and password....Read More
The objection window will open on December 3 and will close on December 5, 2024. The challenge window will open at 6 pm on December 3.
The CAT 2024 examination was held on November 24, 2024 in three sessions. The first slot was held from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the second slot from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third slot from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. The exam was held in various test centres across the country in 170 cities. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key, direct link and more.
CAT 2024 Answer Key Live: What after answer key releases?
CAT 2024 Answer Key Live: The objection window will also open, and the answer key will be released. Candidates who want to raise objections will have to pay a processing fee for each objection they raise. The objection window will remain open for a few days for challenges to be submitted.
CAT 2024 Answer Key Live: When will answer key release?
CAT 2024 Answer Key Live: When and where to check IIM CAT provisional key?
CAT 2024 Answer Key Live: Where to find answer key release date notice?
CAT 2024 Answer Key Live: Exam shift details
CAT 2024 Answer Key Live: Objection window details
CAT 2024 Answer Key Live: Know details about scorecards
CAT 2024 Answer Key Live: Candidate's CAT 2024 scorecards will be made accessible on the CAT website. Candidates may also be intimated individually by SMS.
CAT 2024 Answer Key Live: Result to be out on this week
CAT 2024 Answer Key Live: The CAT results will likely be declared by the second week of January, 2025. The CAT 2024 score is valid only till December 31, 2025 and will accordingly be accessible on the website.
CAT 2024 Answer Key Live: Where to check IIM CAT provisional key?
CAT 2024 Answer Key Live: IIM CAT scores to be valid till date
CAT 2024 Answer Key Live: The CAT 2024 score is valid only till December 31, 2025 and will accordingly be accessible on the website.
CAT 2024 Answer Key Live: Official website to check
iimcat.ac.in
CAT 2024 Answer Key Live: How to download provisional key?
Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in
Candidates need to submit their login credentials and the answer key will be available
Verify the provisional key and save the page
Download the page and take a print out of the same for future needs
CAT 2024 Answer Key Live: Response sheet release date
CAT 2024 Answer Key Live: The response sheet was released on November 29, 2024.
CAT 2024 Answer Key Live: When was exam conducted?
CAT 2024 Answer Key Live: Objection window dates
CAT 2024 Answer Key Live: Login credentials required
CAT application login ID
Password
CAT 2024 Answer Key Live: Who can raise objections against the answer key?
CAT 2024 Answer Key Live: Objection window to open today
CAT 2024 Answer Key Live: The objection window will also open with the release of the provisional answer key.
CAT 2024 Answer Key Live: Where to check IIM CAT provisional key?
CAT 2024 Answer Key Live: Date and time of release
CAT 2024 Answer Key date: December 3, 2024
CAT 2024 Answer Key time: Not known