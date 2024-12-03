CAT 2024 Answer Key Live: IIM CAT provisional key releasing today at iimcat.ac.in, here’s how to download

CAT 2024 Answer Key Live: Indian Institutes of Management, Calcutta will release CAT 2024 Answer Key on December 3, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Common Admission Test can download the IIM CAT provisional key through the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. The objection window will also open with the release of the provisional answer key. Candidates who have completed the test can raise objections, if any, to the answer keys through the Objection Management link on the CAT website using the CAT application login ID and password....Read More

The objection window will open on December 3 and will close on December 5, 2024. The challenge window will open at 6 pm on December 3.

The CAT 2024 examination was held on November 24, 2024 in three sessions. The first slot was held from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the second slot from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third slot from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. The exam was held in various test centres across the country in 170 cities.