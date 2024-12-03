Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta has released IIM CAT 2024 answer key on December 3, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Common Admission Test can check and download the CAT 2024 provisional answer key through the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. CAT 2024 answer key live updates IIM CAT 2024 answer key released at iimcat.ac.in, direct link to download here

The objection window has opened and will close on December 5, 2024 at 11.55 pm. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it within the mentioned time period. The official notice reads, “The objection window will also open with the release of the provisional answer key. Candidates who have completed the test can raise objections, if any, to the answer keys through the Objection Management link on the CAT website using the CAT application login ID and password.”

IIM CAT 2024 answer key: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

Click on IIM CAT 2024 answer key link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The objections received by the Institute will be checked and verified, and the results will be prepared based on that.

Candidate's CAT 2024 scorecards will be made accessible on the CAT website. Candidates may also be intimated individually by SMS. The CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January, 2025. The CAT 2024 score is valid only till December 31, 2025 and will accordingly be accessible on the website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIM CAT.