Northeast Frontier Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Last day to apply for 5647 posts, direct link here
Northeast Frontier Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: The application window to apply for 5647 posts. Candidates can apply via the direct link given below.
Northeast Frontier Railway, NFR, will be closing the applications for 5647 Apprentice posts on Monday, December 3, 2024. Candidates who wish to apply have their last chance to submit applications on the official website of Northeast Frontier Railway at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in.
DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR NFR APPRENTICE POSTS
Notably, the registration process began on November 4, 2024.
The vacancy details are given below:
Katihar (KIR) & Tindharia (TDH) Workshop: 812 posts
Alipurduar (APDJ): 413 posts
Rangiya (RNY): 435 posts
Lumding (LMG): 950 posts
Tinsukia (TSK: 580 posts
New Bongaigaon Workshop (NBQS) & Engineering Workshop (EWS/BNGN): 982 posts
Dibrugarh Workshop (DBWS): 814 posts
NFR Headquarter (HQ)/Maligaon: 661 posts
Also read: RPF SI recruitment exam begins today, admit card link and instructions here
Who is eligible apply?
To be eligible to apply, applicants should be between 15 to 24 years of age as on the closing date.
Also read: RRB releases RPF SI admit card for December 2 exam, direct link
About application fee
When applying, candidates will have to pay ₹100/- as application fee. However, SC, ST, PwBD, EBC & women candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.
Additionally, if an applicant wishes to modify or make corrections in his/her online application after submission, he/she may do so on payment of Rs. 50/- (fifty rupees only) for each occasion.
Also read: RRB Technician grade 3 application status released, check at rrbapply.gov.in
They will, however, not be allowed to modify any detail submitted for registration. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Northeast Frontier Railway.
For more related details, candidates are advised to refer to the detailed notification.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News