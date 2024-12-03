Northeast Frontier Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Last day to apply for 5647 posts, direct link here

Northeast Frontier Railway, NFR, will be closing the applications for 5647 Apprentice posts on Monday, December 3, 2024. Candidates who wish to apply have their last chance to submit applications on the official website of Northeast Frontier Railway at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in. Northeast Frontier Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Last day to apply at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Notably, the registration process began on November 4, 2024.

The vacancy details are given below:

Katihar (KIR) & Tindharia (TDH) Workshop: 812 posts

Alipurduar (APDJ): 413 posts

Rangiya (RNY): 435 posts

Lumding (LMG): 950 posts

Tinsukia (TSK: 580 posts

New Bongaigaon Workshop (NBQS) & Engineering Workshop (EWS/BNGN): 982 posts

Dibrugarh Workshop (DBWS): 814 posts

NFR Headquarter (HQ)/Maligaon: 661 posts

Also read: RPF SI recruitment exam begins today, admit card link and instructions here

Who is eligible apply?

To be eligible to apply, applicants should be between 15 to 24 years of age as on the closing date.

Also read: RRB releases RPF SI admit card for December 2 exam, direct link

About application fee

When applying, candidates will have to pay ₹100/- as application fee. However, SC, ST, PwBD, EBC & women candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Additionally, if an applicant wishes to modify or make corrections in his/her online application after submission, he/she may do so on payment of Rs. 50/- (fifty rupees only) for each occasion.

Also read: RRB Technician grade 3 application status released, check at rrbapply.gov.in

They will, however, not be allowed to modify any detail submitted for registration. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Northeast Frontier Railway.

For more related details, candidates are advised to refer to the detailed notification.