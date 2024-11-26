Menu Explore
RRB Technician grade 3 application status released, check at rrbapply.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 26, 2024 11:33 AM IST

Candidates can login to rrbapply.gov.in and check if their applications have been provisionally accepted, provisionally accepted with conditions or rejected.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have shared application status for the grade 3 Technician recruitment examination. Candidates can login to rrbapply.gov.in and check if their applications have been provisionally accepted, provisionally accepted with conditions or rejected.

RRB Technician grade 3 application status released (rrbapply.gov.in, screenshot)
RRB Technician grade 3 application status released (rrbapply.gov.in, screenshot)

RRBs said it has mentioned reasons for rejection in the case of rejected applications.

They added that SMS and email will be sent to candidates regarding the application status.

“While every care has been taken in preparing the list of provisionally eligible candidates, RRB reserves the right to rectify any inadvertent error or typographical/printing mistakes. RRB regrets inability to entertain any correspondence from rejected candidates,” RRBs said.

As per the notification, candidature of all accepted candidates is purely provisional. It may be cancelled at any stage of the recruitment process or even after the process is over if there is any inconsistency, deficiency or false data have been provided by candidates.

How to check RRB Technician grade 3 application status?

  1. Go to the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.
  2. Open the candidate login tab.
  3. Provide your credentials and log in.
  4. Check if your application has been provisionally accepted, provisionally accepted with conditions or rejected.

The ongoing recruitment drive will fill 14,298 grade 1 and grade 3 Technician vacancies. Exam dates, admit cards and exam city intimation slips will be released in due course of time.

Application status for grade 1 Technician vacancies have already been released.

Also read: RRB grade 1 Technician application status released, download from rrbapply.gov.in

For any help, candidates can contact the RRB helpdesk numbers – 9592011188 and 01725653333 between 10 am and 5 pm. They can also email at rrb.help@csc.gov.in.

For updates about Technician recruitment, candidates should regularly visit the official websites of the RRBs.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
