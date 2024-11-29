RPF SI Admit Card 2024: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released admit cards dor the Sub-Inspector (Executive) in the Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force recruitment examination scheduled for December 2. Candidates can visiting the official websites of RRBs and download their hall tickets. RPF SI admit card 2024 live updates RRB releases RPF SI admit card for December 2 exam, direct link

The RRB RPF SI recruitment examination will be held on December 2, 3, 9, 12 and 13, 2024.

RRBs have already shared exam city intimation slips and travel authority for SC, ST candidates. The exam city slip contains the name of the city where exam centres will be located and the exam date.

On the admit card, candidates can check the address of the exam centre, the reporting time, list of documents required, their roll numbers, exam day guidelines, etc.

The admit card is being released in phases, four days before each exam.

hat RPF SI admit cards will be shared four days before the exam date mentioned on exam city intimation slips.

RPF SI admit card for December 3 exam : On November 29

For December 9: December 5

For December 12: December 8

For December 13: December 9

RRBs will fill 452 Sub-Inspector (Executive) and 4,208 Constable (Executive) vacancies in RPF and RPSF this year. Dates and other details about the Constable recruitment exam are awaited.

On the exam day, a copy of the admit card will be required. Aadhar-linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry and therefore, candidates need to bring their original Aadhar cards to the exam venue.

RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 released, here’s how to download

For any help regarding the RPF SI admit card, candidates can contact 9592-001-188 and 0172-565-3333 between 10 am and 5 pm. They can also email at rrb.help@csc.gov.in.