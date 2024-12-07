UPSC NDA, NA 2025 notification releasing next week, check tentative date

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the notification for the National Defence Academy and the Naval Academy (UPSC NDA, NA) examination 1, 2025 next week at upsc.gov.in. UPSC NDA, NA 2025 notification next week

As per the commission's tentative calendar, the notification will be released on December 11.

The application window will close on December 31. The exam will be held on April 13.

This tentative schedule is also applicable to the Combined Defence Services (CDS 1) examination, 2025.

Since the dates are tentative, candidates are advised to wait for the official notification for confirmation.

The conducts the entrance examination for the National Defence Academy and the Naval Academy twice every year.

The second exam is tentatively scheduled for September, 2025.

The selection process includes a written examination and an interview round (SSB test). Candidates are shortlisted for the SSB test based on their performance in the written test.

The NDA and NA written examination has two papers of 150 minutes each – Mathematics (300 marks) and General Ability Test (600 marks).

The SSB interview (intelligence and personality test) also has two phases and carries 900 marks. Only those who clear the first phase can appear for the second phase.

Candidates must also qualify for the Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS) to be admitted to the Air Force course.

Objective-type questions in the written examination have a negative mark of 0.33 for each incorrect answer.

How to apply for UPSC NDA, NA examination, 2024