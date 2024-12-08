Menu Explore
Kolkata Metro Railway to recruit for 128 Apprentice posts, registration begins on Dec 23 at mtp.indianrailways.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Dec 08, 2024 02:44 PM IST

Kolkata Metro Railway will recruit for Apprentice posts. The registration process will begin on December 23, 2024.

Metro Railway Kolkata has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Metro Railway Kolkata at mtp.indianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 128 posts in the organization.

Kolkata Metro Railway to recruit for 128 Apprentice posts, details here (Twitter/metrorailwaykol ‏)
Kolkata Metro Railway to recruit for 128 Apprentice posts, details here (Twitter/metrorailwaykol ‏)

The registration process will begin on December 23 and will end on January 22, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Fitter: 82 posts
  • Electrician: 28 posts
  • Machinist: 9 posts
  • Welder: 9 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from a recognized Board and should also possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

The age limit of the candidate to apply for the posts should be between 15 to 24 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidate for training slot in Metro railway/ Kolkata will be based on merit prepared in respect of all eligible candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of data/ details filled up by candidates in the online application form. A merit list will be drawn for eligible candidates, taking the average of percentage marks obtained by the candidates in both matriculation and ITI examinations, giving equal weightage to both.

Application Fee

The application fee is 100/-. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/Women are exempt from paying the fee. The payment can be made using a Debit Card, Credit Card, Internet Banking, etc. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of Metro Railway, Kolkata.

Detailed Notification Here 

