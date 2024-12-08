RRB RPF SI admit card 2024: How to download hall tickets for December 12 exam, check steps here

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are scheduled to release admit cards for the Sub-Inspector (Executive) in the Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force recruitment examination to be held on December 12, on Sunday, December 8. RRB RPF SI admit card 2024: To download the hall tickets, candidates can follow the steps given here.

Those candidates who appear for the exam on December 12 as mentioned on their city intimation slip can download the RPF SI admit card by from the official website of RRBs they have applied under.

The RPF hall tickets are being released in phases, four days ahead of each exam day. Hall tickets for the December 2, 3, and 9 examinations have already been released.

The next exams are scheduled for December 12 and 13, 2024.

Candidates should note here that they will need to read and follow the exam day instructions mentioned on the hall tickets carefully.

As per the rule, candidates are required to reach the exam venue as per the reporting time and enter the exam hall before the gate closing time.

Besides, they can bring only those items mentioned on admit cards, and carrying any prohibited item could result in disqualification.

On the exam day, candidates must carry the admit card, original Aadhar card and other document mentioned. Candidates should also mandatorily undergo Aadhar-linked biometric authentication before entering the exam hall.

The RRB is conducting a recruitment drive for 452 Sub-Inspector (Executive) and 4,208 Constable (Executive) vacancies in the Railway Protection Force and the Railway Protection Special Force this year.

RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024: How to download December 12 admit card

Visit the official website of the respective RRB. On the home page, click on the RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 link. On the new page, candidates will need to enter their login details and submit. Your RRB RPF SI admit card will be displayed. Verify the details on the admit card. Download the hall ticket and keep a printout of the same for further use.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the RRBs.