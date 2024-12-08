Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has released MP SET Admit Card 2024. Candidates who want to appear for Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official website at MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in. MP SET Admit Card 2024 out at mppsc.mp.gov.in, download link here

The MP SET written test will be held on December 15, 2024. The examination will be held in 20 subjects and will have two papers. The first question paper (compulsory) will be on General Paper on Teaching and Research Aptitude and second question paper (optional) will be on the selected subject.

MP SET Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Click on MP SET Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have appeared for the written test will have to score 40% if belonging to unreserved category and 35% for reserved category for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Class (non-creamy layer) and Disabled candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MPPSC.