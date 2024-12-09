Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IIT Kharagpur teachers' disciplinary cases resolved after apologies, no further action

PTI |
Dec 09, 2024 11:12 AM IST

"Of the 85 professors who were showcaused on Dec 6, 18 have had their cases condoned after they expressed apology for their actions," an IIT KGP statement said.

IIT Kharagpur on Sunday said 18 professors who received showcause notices for disciplinary reasons have apologised for their conduct, resulting in the condonation of their cases.

A file photo of Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.(PTI photo)
A file photo of Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.(PTI photo)

"Of the 85 professors who were showcaused on December 6, 18 have had their cases condoned after they expressed apology for their actions," an IIT KGP statement said.

The remaining professors who responded to the notices were informed that "no further action is being taken against them," despite their actions being deemed "vitiated."

However, the institute has "reserved the legal rights in the matter."

Sixty-two professors have been advised to "refrain from any activity which is violative of the statute and/or service rules of the institute or such other similar acts as may be construed as violative" in the future, according to an institute spokesperson.

Section of IIT Kharagpur faculty threatens hunger strike over show-cause notices

The showcause notices were originally issued on November 12 to four office bearers of the IIT Teachers' Association after they sent a letter to the Union education ministry on September 20, alleging nepotism and arbitrary recruitment of faculty members. The institute denied the allegations, citing transparency and fairness in its recruitment process.

IIT Delhi exit survey reveals 12.1% students are preparing for competitive exams, only 53.1% received placement offers

Following the notices, the teachers requested an extension of the deadline for their responses, but the institute initiated "disciplinary proceedings" against them on November 21 for not responding on time.

CLAT 2025 results: Meet Shantanu Dwivedi, state topper from Lucknow with AIR 8

In response to the actions taken by IIT Kharagpur, the Visva Bharati University Faculty Association (VBUFA) and the Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) expressed solidarity with the affected professors, criticising the institute’s stance as "dictatorial" towards those who voiced their concerns.

Get latest news onEducation,...
See more
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On