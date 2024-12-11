ICSI CSEET 2025: Registration window closes on December 15, direct link here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will end the registration window for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on December 15, 2024. Candidates who are interested to apply for the exam need to register by December 15, 2024. The exam will be conducted in remote proctored mode. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Candidates who would like to appear for the ICSI CSEET 2025 examination, can visit the official website at icsi.edu.

About the exam:

As per the official website, ICSI CSEET 2025 examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 11, 2025. The total time duration for the exam will be 120 minutes. UGC recognizes CS qualification equivalent to Post Graduate Degree.

Direct Link to register for ICSI CSEET 2025

Candidates who are interested to apply for the exam need to register by December 15, 2024. The exam will be conducted in remote proctored mode.

Syllabus:

Business Communication (50 Marks)

Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning (50 Marks)

Economic and Business Environment (50 Marks)

Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude (50 Marks)

Qualifying Criteria:

An aggregate of 50% and a minimum of 40% marks in each paper.

Also Read: CTET Admit Cards 2024: Download CBSE CTET December exam hall tickets here when released

Documents needed for registration:

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate)

Admit Card/ Hall Ticket for 10+2 Examinations (if appearing)

10+2 Pass Certificate/ Mark Sheet

Category Certificate (for availing Fee Concession)

Identity proof(Adhar card/passport/voter ID /pan card/driving license/ration card)

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: RPSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: Notice for 2129 posts out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in