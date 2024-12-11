CTET Admit Cards 2024: Download CBSE CTET December exam hall tickets here when released

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CTET Admit Card 2024 soon on its official website. The CTET examination will be held on December 14, 2024. If there are more candidates in any city, the exam may also be conducted on December 15, 2024, informed the Board.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

When released, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test admit card can be downloaded from the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

About the exam:

The Ministry of Education, Govt. of India has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to the Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will comprise of two papers and will be held in two shifts- the first shift will be held from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Paper II will be held in the morning shift and Paper I in the evening shift.

Also Read: RPSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: Notice for 2129 posts out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Candidates who would like to appear for the exam and who intend to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to appear in both papers (Paper I and Paper II). The question paper will be set bilingual- Hindi/ English.

Exam Date: The CTET examination will be held on December 14, 2024. If there are more candidates in any city, the exam may also be conducted on December 15, 2024, informed the Board.

Also Read: IBPS SO Prelims 2024 scorecard out at ibps.in, here's direct link to check scores

Steps to download CBSE CTET 2024 December exam hall tickets

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on CTET Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: MAT PBT 2024 admit card out at mat.aima.in, here's direct link to download