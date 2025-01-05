CTET December 2024 answer key objection window closes today at ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the objection window for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2024 answer key today, December 5. CTET December 2024 answer key objection window closes today

Candidates who want to submit representations to the provisional key can do it up to 11:59 pm today at ctet.nic.in.

To submit an objection, candidates need to pay a fee of ₹1,000.

“ There is a provision for the candidates to challenge the answer keys through the link available on the website ctet.nic.in from 01/01/2025 to 05/01/2025 (upto 11:59 PM). A fee of Rs. 1000/- per question is required to be submitted through credit/debit card. The fee once paid is non-refundable,” CBSE said in the official notice.

Subject experts will review the challenges submitted by the candidates.

If CBSE accepts a challenge to the provisional answer key, meaning if any mistake is noticed by the subject experts, a policy decision will be made, and the fee will be refunded.

“The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card,” CBSE said.

CBSE said the board's decision on the challenges will be final and it will not entertain any further communication.

The December edition of the CTET exam was conducted on December 14 and 15, 2024.

How to raise objections to the CTET 2024 answer key

Go to the official website, ctet.nic.in

Open the CTET Key challenge link displayed on the website's home page.

Enter your login details, such as roll number and date of birth, along with any other requested information.

Follow the mentioned steps to raise objections.

Make payment of the required fee(s)

Submit the objections and save a copy of the final page.