CTET Answer Key 2024 objection window closes tomorrow at ctet.nic.in, direct link here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the window to raise objections over the CTET Answer Key 2024, on January 5, 2025. If the challenge is accepted by the Board, a policy decision will be notified and the fee shall be refunded. (HT file)

Candidates who have appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and would like to raise objections, can visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

“ There is a provision for the candidates to challenge the answer keys through the link available on the website ctet.nic.in from 01/01/2025 to 05/01/2025 (upto 11:59 PM). A fee of Rs. 1000/- per question is required to be submitted through credit/debit card. The fee once paid is non-refundable,” mentioned the official notice.

If the challenge is accepted by the Board, a policy decision will be notified and the fee shall be refunded. The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account. The decision of the Board on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained.

Steps to raise objections:

Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in

Open the CTET Key challenge link displayed on the home page of the website.

Enter your login details– roll number and date of birth along with any other requested information.

Submit the details and verify the answer key to raise objections.

Submit the objections and pay the amount

Save the page and take a printout of the same for future needs

